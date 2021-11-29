Jokowi: Copyright law remains in force, not a single article has been struck down by the Constitutional Court | INDONESIA: Topics that made the headlines | DW

Politics
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said the current job creation law was still valid after the Constitutional Court ruling asking the DPR and the government to correct it within 2 years. Jokowi said there was not a single article of the job creation law that the Constitutional Court struck down.
“The Constitutional Court said that the law on job creation is still in force. The government and the DPR, as legislators, have a maximum period of 2 years to make revisions or improvements. all current implementing regulations for the Job Creation Act are still in effect. ”Jokowi told Merdeka Palace on Monday (11/29).
“By declaring that the copyright law is still in force by the Constitutional Court, then all the material and substance of the copyright law and the rules remain in full force, without a single article either repealed or declared invalid by the Constitutional Court, “Jokowi continued.
Jokowi also gave a message to businessmen and investors. He made sure that the investment remains safe.
“Therefore, I assure business players and investors from inside and outside the country that the investments that have been made and the investments that are currently and will be underway are safe and secure,” Jokowi said. .
Jokowi respects the decision of the Constitutional Court
Jokowi respects the Constitutional Court ruling on the Job Creation Law. Jokowi then ordered his collaborators to immediately follow up the decision of the Constitutional Court.
“As a democracy based on law, the government immediately respects and implements the decision of the Constitutional Court of the Constitutional Court, number 91 / PUU-XVIII / 2020. I ordered the coordinating ministers and the ministers concerned to immediately follow up on the court’s decision as soon as possible, ”Jokowi said.
In addition, Jokowi also confirmed the government’s commitment to structural reforms. Jokowi said he will continue to lead legal certainty for the investment world.
“We will continue to deliver on the government’s commitment and my commitment to the program of structural reform, deregulation and de-bureaucratization. I will continue to lead and provide legal certainty and government support for investment and ease of doing business, ”Jokowi said.
Previously, the Constitutional Court (MK) decided to order the DPR and the government to revise the law on job creation within the next 2 years. If not corrected, the revised Law on Job Creation is considered valid again.
“Declaring that the formation of the law number 11 of 2021 concerning the creation of jobs does not have any legally binding provisions on condition as long as it is not interpreted as not having been corrected within 2 years following the pronouncement of this decision, ”said Constitutional Court President Anwar. Usman during a hearing broadcast on the Constitutional Court’s YouTube channel, Thursday, 11/25.
If not corrected, the revised Law on Job Creation is considered valid again. The government is also prohibited from developing rules and policies derived from the Copyright Act for the next 2 years.
“If within a 2 year grace period cannot complete the repair, then the law or the articles or the content of the law repealed by law number 11/2021 must be declared valid again,” said Anwar Usman.
“Declare to suspend all strategic and broad impact actions or policies, and also not be allowed to post any new performers related to Copyright Law No. 11 of 2020,” Anwar said. (Editor’s note: pkp / rap)
