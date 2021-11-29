Boris Johnson news: Conservative supporters turn their backs on Prime Minister ahead of by-elections | Politics | New

Beth Rigby destroys Boris Johnson for ‘chain of errors’ as PM

From migration to a looming cost-of-living crisis, working-class voters who backed the Conservative Party in the 2019 election have raised concerns about Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government. Two focus groups spoke to residents of Bury South, a Red Wall seat won by the Tories with a majority of just 402, and Old Bexley and Sidcup, the former constituency of the late James Brokenshire, the former highly regarded minister who recently died of cancer. . Old Bexley and Sidcup have a by-election filed for December 2.

In both places, fears about the rising cost of living featured heavily in discussions about participants’ day-to-day concerns, as well as migration, the NHS and housing. Tom Banks, director of Public First North – which led the focus groups – said he had seen “serious questions posed to [Johnson’s] Government.” He said: “The Prime Minister and his government are entering a critical period in their relations with working class voters. “While those who ‘lent’ their vote to Boris Johnson in 2019 have no real remorse among buyers, serious questions are now being asked of his government.”

It comes as the Conservative Party has started to fall behind Labor in recent opinion polls. A YouGov survey carried out in early November for the Times put the Tories on par with the Labor Party, while a Savanta ComRes poll for the Daily Mail gave Labor a six point lead. In the two focus groups that Public First spoke to, members consistently reported cost of living issues, such as “more taxes”, “inflation”, “fuel costs”, “rising costs” interest rates ”and“ energy prices ”as their main problems. Stephen, 61, warehouse manager in Bury, said: “It’s no longer pennies. We are now jumping in 50p increments. READ MORE: Boris on the brink: PM in danger as voters turn to Tories – disturbing poll

“It used to be five pence here or 10 pence there, whether it was on your cornflakes or your fuel, your cigarettes or whatever. Now it gets silly.” “Every year inflation and wages have always gone up… now the gap between the two has reached such a point that people simply cannot live.” Clare, 41, a seller and mother of four from Bury said: “Diesel is more expensive, we got a notification from the mobile company saying they were going to have to raise prices in April… “Christmas shopping … there are no sales, there are no offers, so the gifts for the children were more expensive.” DO NOT MISS :

Meanwhile, Derrick, a 59-year-old sales manager and father of two at Bexley, said: “Everything seems to be increasing except my salary.” Mike, 38, manager of a recreation center in Bexley added: “I owe my landlord a lot of money now, because of Covid, because I had to cut my payments. I lost all my savings. . “The way all costs go up, energy and electricity and fuel, the disposable income I could save with got smaller and smaller to the point where I get up, I go to work, I ‘I go home. at home and go to bed and don’t earn any extra money. “And with this new increase and new National Insurance fuel, I basically think I’m almost in debt by the end of every month now.”

