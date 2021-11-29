Politics
Boris Johnson news: Conservative supporters turn their backs on Prime Minister ahead of by-elections | Politics | New
Beth Rigby destroys Boris Johnson for ‘chain of errors’ as PM
From migration to a looming cost-of-living crisis, working-class voters who backed the Conservative Party in the 2019 election have raised concerns about Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government. Two focus groups spoke to residents of Bury South, a Red Wall seat won by the Tories with a majority of just 402, and Old Bexley and Sidcup, the former constituency of the late James Brokenshire, the former highly regarded minister who recently died of cancer. . Old Bexley and Sidcup have a by-election filed for December 2.
In both places, fears about the rising cost of living featured heavily in discussions about participants’ day-to-day concerns, as well as migration, the NHS and housing.
Tom Banks, director of Public First North – which led the focus groups – said he had seen “serious questions posed to [Johnson’s] Government.”
He said: “The Prime Minister and his government are entering a critical period in their relations with working class voters.
“While those who ‘lent’ their vote to Boris Johnson in 2019 have no real remorse among buyers, serious questions are now being asked of his government.”
Conservative supporters have started to turn their backs on the Conservatives
Working Class Leave Voters Expressed Concerns Over Boris Johnson’s Government
It comes as the Conservative Party has started to fall behind Labor in recent opinion polls.
A YouGov survey carried out in early November for the Times put the Tories on par with the Labor Party, while a Savanta ComRes poll for the Daily Mail gave Labor a six point lead.
In the two focus groups that Public First spoke to, members consistently reported cost of living issues, such as “more taxes”, “inflation”, “fuel costs”, “rising costs” interest rates ”and“ energy prices ”as their main problems.
Stephen, 61, warehouse manager in Bury, said: “It’s no longer pennies. We are now jumping in 50p increments.
READ MORE: Boris on the brink: PM in danger as voters turn to Tories – disturbing poll
The Conservative Party has started to lag behind Labor in recent opinion polls
Old Bexley and Sidcup was the former constituency of the late James Brokenshire
“It used to be five pence here or 10 pence there, whether it was on your cornflakes or your fuel, your cigarettes or whatever. Now it gets silly.”
“Every year inflation and wages have always gone up… now the gap between the two has reached such a point that people simply cannot live.”
Clare, 41, a seller and mother of four from Bury said: “Diesel is more expensive, we got a notification from the mobile company saying they were going to have to raise prices in April…
“Christmas shopping … there are no sales, there are no offers, so the gifts for the children were more expensive.”
DO NOT MISS :
Australia “dust off the plans” of the Republic [ANALYSIS]
A company “relieved” that Barbados left the Commonwealth before Charles’ reign [INSIGHT]
Fears of war in Russia erupt as Putin rejects final meeting with Merkel [REACTION]
Labor’s share in the by-elections
Meanwhile, Derrick, a 59-year-old sales manager and father of two at Bexley, said: “Everything seems to be increasing except my salary.”
Mike, 38, manager of a recreation center in Bexley added: “I owe my landlord a lot of money now, because of Covid, because I had to cut my payments. I lost all my savings. .
“The way all costs go up, energy and electricity and fuel, the disposable income I could save with got smaller and smaller to the point where I get up, I go to work, I ‘I go home. at home and go to bed and don’t earn any extra money.
“And with this new increase and new National Insurance fuel, I basically think I’m almost in debt by the end of every month now.”
In the two focus groups that Public First spoke to, members consistently reported cost of living issues.
Immigration is another issue at the forefront of voters’ concerns, with Derrick describing it as a “fundamental elephant in the room.”
Addressing the panel discussion, which was commissioned by The Telegraph, he said: “There is a fundamental elephant in the room that no one wants to talk about, and it’s the fact that the population is getting out of hand.
“We are a small island with few numbers… we have too many people for the space we are in, we don’t have enough doctors [for the population size]. “
However, others who were increasingly concerned about the NHS felt the lack of immigration was problematic.
Derrick, at Bexley, added: “There are jobs that basically, as Brits, we don’t want to do.
“We don’t want to sweep the streets, we don’t want to clean the toilets… so we have to bring people in.”
Sources
2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1528371/Boris-Johnson-news-Tory-party-voters-old-bexley-sidcup-byelection-update
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]