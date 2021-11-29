Why European banking stocks are feeling Omicron’s pain





Turkey’s currency has been weakening since March, when Erdogan sacked the country’s central bank chief Naci Agbal for raising interest rates. The turbulent situation annoys investors But the pound’s decline accelerated this month after the central bank cut interest rates for the third time in as many months. Since early November, the currency has fallen just under 30% against the US dollar, fueling fears that the country, heavily dependent on imports of raw materials and energy, could end up in hyperinflation. The turbulent situation in Turkey worries investors. According to figures from the Bank for International Settlements, among Western lenders, Spanish banks have the greatest exposure to loans to Turkey with nearly $ 63 billion ($ 88.2 billion), followed by France (26 , $ 3 billion), Germany ($ 14). 5 billion, the United Kingdom (13.6 billion dollars) and the United States (10.6 billion dollars). Among Spanish banks, BBVA, which lost 7.3% on Friday, is the most exposed to Turkey. Earlier this month, the Spanish lender increased its long-term bet on the economy by offering to pay $ 2.25 billion ($ 3.6 billion) to buy the 50% it does not own already from Garanti, Turkey’s largest bank by market value. ING has a wholly-owned subsidiary in Turkey, where it provides wholesale and retail banking services, and which generated some 420 million in turnover in 2020. BNP Paribas also offers a range of financial services in Turkey, from retail banking to leasing and insurance through various subsidiaries. It owns 50 percent of the TEB Holding joint venture with its local partner Colakoglu Group. Meanwhile, Italy’s UniCredit is expected to exit the Turkish market by next March, with the sale of its remaining 20% ​​stake in Yapi Kredi Bank, Turkey’s third-largest lender. But most analysts agree that the latest drop in European banking stocks reflects growing unease about the region’s economic growth prospects. They pointed out that the overall exposure of European banks to Turkey is relatively low and that most banks have already built up large provisions and write-downs to cover possible losses. In addition, European banks with minimal exposure to Turkey were taken in the latest sales. This suggests that investors are becoming increasingly pessimistic about the growth prospects of the bloc of 27 countries in the European Union. Reintroduction of restrictions Even before the emergence of the omicron variant, European countries were struggling to control an increase in infections of the delta variant. This prompted some European governments to impose tighter restrictions, while Austria went further, putting its economy in partial lockdown. The reintroduction of the restrictions shook the confidence of many investors, who hoped the EU economy would rebound faster than expected. Earlier this month, the European Commission predicted that the EU economy would grow by 5% this year, 4.3% in 2022 and 2.5% in 2023. But he warned that the recent increase in COVID-19 infections tilts the balance of risks down. Massive sales of European bank stocks last week suggest that investors are now bracing for weaker economic growth that will undermine demand for credit. At the same time, this will likely postpone the timing of any interest rate hikes, meaning European banks will still experience a severe squeeze on lines of credit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afr.com/companies/financial-services/omicron-will-take-the-shine-off-emerging-markets-20211129-p59d07 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos