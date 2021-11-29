We all need to be vigilant about the new variant of Covid: PM Modi

Speaking ahead of the start of the winter session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said everyone needs to be vigilant in light of the new variant of the “Omicron” coronavirus.

“The new variant of the coronavirus must make us more alert. I expect all members to be vigilant. “

Speaking at the start of the session of Parliament. https://t.co/IvHdsOocbx Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 29, 2021

On Friday evening, the World Health Organization had classified the new strain as a “variant of concern” and named it Omicron. Since then, countries have rushed to take action to stop the spread of the Omicron variant. Many countries have imposed travel bans as the Indian government urged states to step up testing and genome sequencing and released revised guidelines for international arrivals.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi added: “We are on track to meet the target of 150 crore in vaccinations.”

WHAT ELSE DID PM MODI SAY?

Before the start of the winter session of Parliament, Prime Minister Modi said the government was ready to answer any questions from the opposition and urged it to keep the peace in the House. He said, “The opposition can speak out about the government, but they must not be disrespectful in the House.

“This is an important session of Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session. They fulfill their responsibilities for a better future,” Prime Minister Modi said.

