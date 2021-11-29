The Great State Offices: Boris Johnson’s decision to demote Dominic Raab in a historical context

Andrew Jones places the recent cabinet reshuffle in historical context and explains these several factors that limit the options a prime minister has in deciding who to give the most senior positions in government. He also underlines the rarity of the decision to demote Dominic Raab to the post of Secretary of Justice and the possible reflection behind it.

In September 2021, Boris Johnson reshuffled his cabinet. Presumably to help revive his national agenda after 18 months dominated by the pandemic response, the Prime Minister sacked the ministers responsible for housing, education and justice, while retaining his chancellor and minister of justice in office. the Interior. If the effectiveness of the reshuffle will play out in the months and years to come, what we already know, even if it seems to have gone largely unnoticed, is that we have witnessed a historic reshuffle. What placed the reshuffle in the historic category was the Prime Minister’s decision to demote his Foreign Minister, Dominic Raab, to the post of Minister of Justice. In doing so, Johnson has only become the second Prime Minister in the past 190 years to remove the head of a so-called “Grand Office of State” between elections while keeping the minister in Cabinet.

The Large Offices are made up of four ‘mega-seats‘in Westminster: Prime Minister, Chancellor of the Exchequer, Home Secretary and Minister for Foreign Affairs. The Prime Minister holds a predominant role and can appoint ministers from the Cabinet of Commons or Lords, and usually from their own party. However, several factors limit the options a prime minister has in deciding who to hold the most senior positions in government.

The parties contain important and ambitious personalities who one day hope to achieve the post of Prime Minister. The oversight of a large state office is considered an important rung of this ladder. These key figures often have backstage backstage support in a party and have their own prominent media profiles. In view of the evidence showing that people ignored for promotion to Cabinet or fired from cabinet posts are more likely to revolt against their party, even the strongest prime ministers must exercise caution in appointments or dismissals.

Premiers often choose to bring influential rivals into their cabinet, where they may be constrained by factors such as collective responsibility, rather than risk disruption from backbench MPs. Notable recent examples are the relationship between Tony Blair and his Chancellor, Gordon Brown, and Theresa Mays ultimately unsuccessful is trying to ease Brexit tensions by handing top Cabinet posts to prominent Brexiteers from his party.

This context helps to explain why, in an ongoing analysis of ministerial sustainability carried out with Professor Shane Martin, we found that less than one in seven (41 out of 291) appointments to the three major state offices since the Great Reform Act of 1832 have been removed from their posts away from the natural political merry-go-round that occurs after elections and the Prime Minister’s changes. It is even rarer that a former minister of the Grand Bureau, once removed from office, remains in Cabinet to oversee a smaller portfolio. Now, that is not to say that leaving a “mega-seat” mid-term is an obstacle to re-entering the Cabinet at a future date. Sixteen of the 41 ministers who left a Grand Bureau mid-term returned to Cabinet, the most recent being Sajid Javid, and three of them William Gladstone, Anthony Eden and Boris Johnson became prime minister. Yet in almost all cases the sacked minister first left the government and went back to the backbench.

When you consider the factors at play when high-ranking ministers are removed from their posts, this should come as no surprise. If an incumbent of a major office resigns due to a serious breach of policy, as was the case with Peter Carrington when Argentina invaded the Falkland Islands in 1982, or following a scandal, such as Jacqui Smith in the wake of the spending controversy in 2009, staying in Cabinet is simply not an option. However, even when high office holders are removed for less controversial reasons, circumstances tend to lean towards the minister leaving Cabinet. First, a demotion is a significant loss of face for a senior official, and staying around the Cabinet table is often too much to bear. John Major wrote on the ‘depths of pain‘exhibited by Norman Lamont when he refused a Cabinet demotion after being fired as Chancellor and Charles Clarke bitterly refused a more junior job in Cabinet after being sacked by Tony Blair in 2006. We can see this hurt in the public reactions of the two individuals after they left office, with Clarke strongly criticizing Blair and his replacement in a series of interviews less than two months after being fired, and Lamont waited only two weeks before declaring that the Majors government was’in power but not in power‘during his resignation speech in the Commons. Most high-ranking ministers cannot handle these emotions, so go for a backbench.

Along with the emotional side of being taken out of Great Office, there are more practical considerations. The skills, contacts and knowledge of Cabinet ministers mean that they are often in high demand in the private sector, with recent research showing that those who have previously held senior positions are able to command attractive salaries outside Parliament. Freed from the constraints imposed by the Ministerial Code on the external interests of government ministers since the mid-1970s, former ministers of major offices are free to accept generous offers from the private sector once they leave office. Notable examples include former Chancellor Nigel Lawson accepting a mandate as a well-remunerated non-executive director at Barclays Bank shortly after leaving office in 1989 and Boris Johnsons resumed his job as highly paid newspaper columnist after his resignation as Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2018. In short, faced with the choice between losing face by accepting a lower position in the Cabinet, or a return to the backbones where promises of high salaries in the private sector await them , most senior ministers choose the latter.

Prime ministers, on the other hand, are also generally happy to see the backs of former high office holders. The fact that a recalcitrant senior official remains in the Cabinet risks undermining the authority of both the replacement in the Great Office and the Prime Minister. Having already calculated that the benefits of sacking the chief minister outweigh the costs of rebellion within the ruling party, there is little left to lose by sacking the sacked minister in the backbench.

Given the preferences and constraints above, it is easy to see why it has become unspoken practice for a Minister of the Grand Bureau to leave Cabinet completely after being removed from office in the 150 years before Margaret Thatcher demoted Leon Brittan from Home Secretary to Secretary of State for Trade and Industry in 1985. And given that Brittan only served five months as Secretary of Commerce before becoming involved in the Westland affair, resigning and never again serving in government, it’s no surprise we waited another 36 years for a repeat.

If the reports are to be believed, the Prime Minister and the former Minister of Foreign Affairs held long discussions during which Raab expressed his displeasure on demotion. In addition, Raab, a former corporate lawyer and a public servant with knowledge of commercial law and an understanding of investor protection policy, would certainly be in high demand by the private sector. Boris Johnson must also have calculated that the nearly 10% of Tory MPs who backed Raab in the 2019 leadership race do not represent a strong enough base of support to keep Raab in top office. Still, the prime minister kept the demoted minister in his cabinet and Raab agreed.

It may be that Johnson thinks he has the charm and charisma to handle a brooding Raab, or that the rather ambiguous role of Deputy Prime Minister alongside that of Secretary of Justice is high enough to relieve Raabs. It could also be that Johnson sees the replacement of Raabs, Liz Truss, the most popular cabinet minister among the party baseas more of a threat and she needs to be appeased / coerced with a large office portfolio. Raabs’ motivations, however, are much more difficult to discern.

The similarities between Raab and Brittan at this point in their political careers are quite striking, however. The two figures, aged 45 and 43 respectively, were well below the average age of government ministers when given the keys to a Grand Bureau, but both only lasted two years in office. Raab, as a leadership contender, and Brittan, as the youngest Home Secretary since Winston Churchill, were both considered rising stars of the Conservative Party at the time of their appointment. Yet both were dismissed due to perceptions of ministerial inaction. Perhaps the lesson Raab should take from the experience of the only other person in modern politics to have sat where he currently sits, is that he will likely only have one more chance. Another blunder, political blunder or scandal and Raabs’ hopes of leading his party, or even enjoying a lasting ministerial career, may well be over.

_____________________

About the Author

Andrew Jonesis a research fellow at the Faculty of Law, University College London.

photo by Shane Rounce to Unsplash.