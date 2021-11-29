This is why Modi revised his stance on dynasty politics. Beyond the usual bashing of the Gandhi family

Text size:

BThe leaders of the haratiya Janata party no longer have to apologize for being from a political family or for promoting their sons or daughters in politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revised his long-standing opinion on the question of dynasties to take into account their family interests and parental aspirations. His Constitution Day speech on November 26 summed it up: dynastic parties are bad but dynasts are fine. He wasn’t playing with political semantics. It was a course correction.

Listen to hisspeechwhich he delivered in the central chamber of Parliament, once again. He expressed his concerns about the way in which political parties for the family and by the family have lost their democratic character. Dynastic parties are against the spirit of democracy and the Constitution, Modi said. And then he explained what his revised position was obviously: When I say dynastic parties, I don’t mean that more than one person from the same family should not enter politics.Jee nahin(Of course not). A party does not become dynastic if more than one person from the same family enters politics because of his abilities and the blessing of the people.

Modi sought to make a distinction. He has no problem with political dynasts who have capacity and public support. But parties that are ruled by one family generation after generation are a threat to a healthy democracy.

To illustrate his point, parties such as the Indian National Congress (Nehru-Gandhi family), the Samajwadi Party (Yadav family), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (Karunanidhi family), Rashtriya Janata Dal (Yadav family), the Shiv Sena (Thackeray family) ) and the Trinamool Congress (Banerjee family), among others, are a threat to democracy. But this cannot apply to dynasties such as Jyotiraditya Scindia, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Anurag Thakur and Kiren Rijiju, all ministers of the Modi government. It also cannot apply to BJP chief ministers such as Basavaraj Bommai from Karnataka or Pema Khandu from Arunachal Pradesh.

There are a few other CMs such as Naveen Patnaik (Odisha) and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh) BJP collaborators in Parliament who are dynasts and run parties. But technically they are not a threat to democracy either as they are the first generation leaders of the parties they founded Biju Janata Dal and YSR Congress Party. These parties are not controlled by a family generation after generation, so to speak. Modi-baiters may quibble because he has allied in the past with the Shiv Sena or the Lok Janshakti party (of Paswans) or always allied with Apna Dal (Sone Lal-Anupriya Patel family). Well, the past is over. For now, Anupriya has split her father’s party to found Apna Dal (Soneylal) and so technically her party is not a threat to democracy either.

How is Modis’ last position on Dynasty different?

It is the first time that Modi tries to distinguish the dynasts from the dynastic parties. He has always spoken out against family parties but never supported political dynasties.

He rejected parivarvad on a large scale, virtually accusing dynastic politics of a discriminatory distribution of power in the socio-economic and political context in favor of the haves and excluding the have-nots. He would target those who won the elections on the basis of last names. Addressing the National Youth Parliament Festival last January, heurgedyoung people to join in politics to put an end to this dynasty poison which undermines our democracy: Therefore, these people have no respect for the law, nor are they afraid of it.

Therefore, Prime Minister Modis’ speech on Constitution Day endorsing capable dynasties that have a mass base is a big change.

Why PM Modi got slack todynasties

During his days as ministerial chief, when he began to castigate the Gandhi for perpetuating dynastic politics and blaming him for many evils of Indian politics, BJP leaders applauded. After becoming prime minister in 2014, BJP leaders cited his anti-dynastic stance as the reason for excluding many young dynasties from government. For example, Anurag Thakur, a dynamic leader who first became a Member of Parliament in 2008, was expelled from the government because he is the son of former minister Himachal Pradeshchief Prem Kumar Dhumal. It was only after Dhumal entered virtual political retirement that Anurag was inducted as deputy minister in 2019, an opportunity he seized to prove his mettle and secure promotion in two years.

Poonam Mahajan, another talented and dynamic leader who had succeeded Anurag as leader of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), must step down from government because, as BJP leaders say, she is the daughter of the late Pramod Mahajan. . Abhishek, the son of ex-Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, cannot even ask his party leaders why, as a sitting MP, he was denied a ticket to the party in 2019. Dushyant Singh, a four-term parliamentarian, has been kept out of government and has not been party leader because he happens to be the former son of Rajasthan CM VasundharaScindias. There are many examples of how being a dynast cost many young BJP leaders so much even as another group of dynasts (look at the list mentioned above) made their way into the government, thanks to their proximity to the powers that be.

So why has Modi revised his take on dynasts now? Well, at first glance, one might be tempted to attribute it to the BJP’s loss of face in recent polls for 30 assemblies and three parliamentary polls. There were many seats, for example Jubbal-Kotkhai in Himachal Pradesh and Hangal in Karnataka, where the BJP decided to deny tickets to family members of deceased lawmakers and lost the bypolls. But it would be naive to assume that Prime Minister Modi would change his mind simply because of the poll losses.

There was a time when the central leadership of the BJP refused tickets to anyone, without a murmur in the party. In the 2019 elections in Lok Sabha, for example, he turned down the ticket to Anant Kumarswife, Tejaswini, a very popular face in the Bangalore South constituency, whom Kumar had won for six consecutive terms and instead lined up Tejasvi Surya. The party leaders would not say a word. Times are changing now. After the recent poll losses, BJP leaders in all states are questioning the party’s decision to deny tickets to family members.

Many in the BJP are not very convinced by the position of the leaders. They don’t speak in public but their whispers are quite loud. Their common refrain, as summarized by this author, is: If a child doctor can be a doctor and a child engineer an engineer, what is wrong with a son or daughter of a politician? Why should I go the extra mile to feed a constituency if I can’t pass the legacy on to my family? If a member of my family has a knack for politics, why should they suffer because I am a politician? Either way, Modiji can’t understand.

While the larger concern about dynastic politics resulting in an unequal distribution of power is valid, there are also many questions that are difficult to answer.Why should Pankaj Singh, an energetic and sharp politician and MP for Noida, be put on the sidelines simply because he is Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh’s son? What is wrong if the son of Union Home Secretary Amit Shahs Jay at some point decides to get into politics? And is it fair to dismiss Shaurya Dovals’ political ambition because he happens to be the son of National Security Advisor Ajit Dovals? In the case of Dovals, it is not even a political dynasty.

Many questions of this type have circulated in BJP circles. It is not known whether any of these reached Modis’ ears or whether he was struck by the sheer hypocrisy of his anti-dynastic position in a party and government full of dynasts. Or was it the eventual acceptance of some bitter truths like the usefulness of dynasts or the futility of rejecting them in Indian electoral politics?

Either way, Prime Minister Modi has won many hearts in the BJP with his revised stance on dynasts and dynastic politics.

The author tweets @ dksingh73. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Prashant)

