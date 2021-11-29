Turkey’s strong man wields fragile power

Opinion







CANADA’s ambassador to Ankara was one of 10 Western diplomats briefly threatened with expulsion last month by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish leader often invokes false foreign conspiracies to deflect criticism ?? one of the many tactics that have helped him and his ruling party pioneer modern authoritarian populism for nearly two decades at the helm of NATO’s main member state.

Signs suggest, however, that their zero-sum approach is now also likely to be their downfall.

Turkish writer Ece Temelkuran describes how the rise to power of the strongman, starting in 2003, prototyped a process later copied by illiberal peers in democratic countries of Brazil and India, passing through the Poland, the Philippines and Trumpism in America.

The process will sound familiar to you. It starts by creating a hybrid socio-political movement that rejects expertise and arms language to gain followers and get elected. Once in power, cronyism flourishes and selfish policies are shamelessly adopted, however discriminatory and illegal they may be.

Institutions are subverted and judicial mechanisms dismantled. Hyper-nationalist thought is promoted within a privileged ethno-religious base whose members consider themselves to be the only legitimate inhabitants of the country. Are the tribal attacks directed against others besides the loyalists ?? selected networks.

This process is repeated until the opposition is suffocated enough and the ruling party can reshape the country in the image of leadership.

In Erdogan’s case, the intention is to make Turkey the main provider of political Islam in the Middle East and North Africa. This involved delving into the affairs of war-torn neighbors Iraq, Syria and Libya, a nation shattered by a decade of civil and proxy strife following NATO’s 2011 overthrow of the longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Then Prime Minister Stephen Harper denied NATO and the Canadian Forces ?? who launched numerous airstrikes in support of Libyan rebels, some known to be Islamic extremist groups ?? held no responsibility for Libya which immediately became a failed state thereafter, despite Canadian military intelligence to predict this exact result in advance.

Turkish efforts to support Libyan government forces and fortify the capital, Tripoli, have included the recruitment and deployment of thousands of Syrian mercenaries, and the transformation of Libya into a vast testing laboratory for the Turkish military drone industry. booming. an industry that has profited from the dubious transfer of Canadian technology.

Government records show the Trudeau government last year export license to the Turkish military hundreds of millions of dollars ?? value of high-tech, Ontario-made target acquisition and imaging systems. This despite an arms embargo imposed on Turkey in October 2019 for its incursions into northern Syria.

Erdogan also forged relationships in Africa and continues to play both sides of the growing rift between Russia and the United States, while deploying large-scale transnational repression. Freedom House, a US-based NGO, said the Turkish state ongoing campaign to silence critics in at least 31 countries is remarkable for its intensity, geographic scope and suddenness with which it has intensified.

In the midst of all this foreign adventurism, Erdogan seems to overlook ?? or dismiss ?? domestic damage caused by his unorthodox economic views and a relentless repression of civil society, including legislation restricting internet freedoms, jailing journalists, fining independent media and disposing of state security forces crush public demonstrations.

Erdogan also recently withdrew Turkey from an international treaty to protect women from domestic violence after religious and conservative groups claimed it undermined traditional values. And he skipped the COP26 Climate Summit, which started a few days after Turkey second largest lake totally dry a combination of climate change and unsustainable water use policies.

The backdrop to it all is rising economic turmoil. Inspired by President, Turkey’s central bank continues to cut interest rates to fuel short-term economic growth despite inflation hitting 20 percent and the pound losing two-thirds of its value in the past five years . The Turkish working class and 1.6 million citizens newly impoverished by the pandemic are now seeing their purchasing power evaporate.

Youth unemployment ?? a key catalyst for political volatility ?? is also above 20 percent.

Erdogan has already faced a violent coup attempt in 2016 who failed. Now, with his approval ratings dropping to all-time lows, Turkish opposition groups are strategizing to defeat him at the polls in 2023 by uniting to unite our forces around a single unified candidate.

Three previous empires in what is today’s Turkey all collapsed after overworking and neglecting internal crises. Minus a change in leadership, Erdogan and his regime could end up meeting the same fate.

Kyle Hiebert is a Winnipeg-based researcher and analyst, and former associate editor of the Africa Conflict Monitor.