Politics
Turkey’s strong man wields fragile power
CANADA’s ambassador to Ankara was one of 10 Western diplomats briefly threatened with expulsion last month by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish leader often invokes false foreign conspiracies to deflect criticism ?? one of the many tactics that have helped him and his ruling party pioneer modern authoritarian populism for nearly two decades at the helm of NATO’s main member state.
Signs suggest, however, that their zero-sum approach is now also likely to be their downfall.
Turkish writer Ece Temelkuran describes how the rise to power of the strongman, starting in 2003, prototyped a process later copied by illiberal peers in democratic countries of Brazil and India, passing through the Poland, the Philippines and Trumpism in America.
The process will sound familiar to you. It starts by creating a hybrid socio-political movement that rejects expertise and arms language to gain followers and get elected. Once in power, cronyism flourishes and selfish policies are shamelessly adopted, however discriminatory and illegal they may be.
Institutions are subverted and judicial mechanisms dismantled. Hyper-nationalist thought is promoted within a privileged ethno-religious base whose members consider themselves to be the only legitimate inhabitants of the country. Are the tribal attacks directed against others besides the loyalists ?? selected networks.
This process is repeated until the opposition is suffocated enough and the ruling party can reshape the country in the image of leadership.
In Erdogan’s case, the intention is to make Turkey the main provider of political Islam in the Middle East and North Africa. This involved delving into the affairs of war-torn neighbors Iraq, Syria and Libya, a nation shattered by a decade of civil and proxy strife following NATO’s 2011 overthrow of the longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
Then Prime Minister Stephen Harper denied NATO and the Canadian Forces ?? who launched numerous airstrikes in support of Libyan rebels, some known to be Islamic extremist groups ?? held no responsibility for Libya which immediately became a failed state thereafter, despite Canadian military intelligence to predict this exact result in advance.
Turkish efforts to support Libyan government forces and fortify the capital, Tripoli, have included the recruitment and deployment of thousands of Syrian mercenaries, and the transformation of Libya into a vast testing laboratory for the Turkish military drone industry. booming. an industry that has profited from the dubious transfer of Canadian technology.
Government records show the Trudeau government last year export license to the Turkish military hundreds of millions of dollars ?? value of high-tech, Ontario-made target acquisition and imaging systems. This despite an arms embargo imposed on Turkey in October 2019 for its incursions into northern Syria.
Erdogan also forged relationships in Africa and continues to play both sides of the growing rift between Russia and the United States, while deploying large-scale transnational repression. Freedom House, a US-based NGO, said the Turkish state ongoing campaign to silence critics in at least 31 countries is remarkable for its intensity, geographic scope and suddenness with which it has intensified.
In the midst of all this foreign adventurism, Erdogan seems to overlook ?? or dismiss ?? domestic damage caused by his unorthodox economic views and a relentless repression of civil society, including legislation restricting internet freedoms, jailing journalists, fining independent media and disposing of state security forces crush public demonstrations.
Erdogan also recently withdrew Turkey from an international treaty to protect women from domestic violence after religious and conservative groups claimed it undermined traditional values. And he skipped the COP26 Climate Summit, which started a few days after Turkey second largest lake totally dry a combination of climate change and unsustainable water use policies.
The backdrop to it all is rising economic turmoil. Inspired by President, Turkey’s central bank continues to cut interest rates to fuel short-term economic growth despite inflation hitting 20 percent and the pound losing two-thirds of its value in the past five years . The Turkish working class and 1.6 million citizens newly impoverished by the pandemic are now seeing their purchasing power evaporate.
Youth unemployment ?? a key catalyst for political volatility ?? is also above 20 percent.
Erdogan has already faced a violent coup attempt in 2016 who failed. Now, with his approval ratings dropping to all-time lows, Turkish opposition groups are strategizing to defeat him at the polls in 2023 by uniting to unite our forces around a single unified candidate.
Three previous empires in what is today’s Turkey all collapsed after overworking and neglecting internal crises. Minus a change in leadership, Erdogan and his regime could end up meeting the same fate.
Kyle Hiebert is a Winnipeg-based researcher and analyst, and former associate editor of the Africa Conflict Monitor.
Sources
2/ https://www.winnipegfreepress.com/opinion/analysis/turkeys-strongman-wields-brittle-power-575826292.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]