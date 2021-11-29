Prime Minister Narendra Modi points out Omicron’s concerns on first day of parliamentary session





Prime Minister Modi said more than 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered since the last session. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called for caution regarding the new variant of Covid ‘Omicron’ as he speaks ahead of the start of the winter session of Parliament. He had held a Covid review meeting over the weekend amid concerns over the new strain found in South Africa. “The reports of a new variant make us even more alert. I call on Parliament and all of you to be careful because the health of every citizen is a priority in this hour of crisis”, Prime Minister Modi told the journalists in his usual remarks before the session. . Since the last session, Prime Minister Modi said, more than 100 crore of vaccine doses had been administered and the country is now heading towards the 150 crore mark. The WHO said on Friday that Omicron was a “variant of concern,” placing the new strain in the most troubling category of Covid variants, along with Delta, and its weaker rivals Alpha, Beta and Gamma. The government is planning tighter travel rules and controls for visitors, with cases emerging in Botswana, Italy, Hong Kong, Australia, Belgium, UK, Denmark, Germany, Canada, in Israel and the Czech Republic. The cases in Hong Kong are particularly troubling as the two patients (arriving from southern Africa) had been quarantined in separate rooms, suggesting that the B.1.1.529 variant is airborne. Several countries have already imposed travel bans and restrictions on flights to and from South Africa and neighboring countries. In his meeting with officials and experts on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi reportedly called for a review of plans to ease travel restrictions. He stressed the need to monitor all international arrivals and Covid tests with an emphasis on those from countries designated as “at risk” by the Ministry of Health. Omicron has received a red report for “an alarming number of mutations” that could make it more resistant to vaccines, increase transmissibility and lead to more severe symptoms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/be-cautious-pm-modi-on-new-omicron-covid-variant-at-parliament-winter-session-2628872 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos