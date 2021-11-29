Trump’s defense chief Esper sues Pentagon for writing parts of his memoir





Then-US President Donald Trump listens to Defense Secretary Mark Esper address a daily White House briefing on the coronavirus response, March 18, 2020. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst

Nov. 29 (Reuters) – Former US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper filed a complaint against the Department of Defense on Sunday for withholding parts of a brief on time spent in Donald’s administration Trump.

The book, “A Sacred Oath,” sheds light on events that occurred during the second half of Trump’s presidency, Esper said.

The department “arbitrarily” drafted the manuscript after submitting it to DoD officials for review, he said in a statement.

“Important text is unduly banned from publication… under the guise of classification. The text withheld is crucial to telling important stories discussed in the manuscript,” Esper’s lawsuit, filed in federal court, said.

Esper served as Trump’s Defense Secretary from June 2019 until November 2020, when he was fired for various differences over political issues.

They included Esper’s public opposition to Trump’s threats to use active-duty military forces to quell street protests against racial injustice after police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The DoD did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment sent overnight.

Reporting by Vishal Vivek and Ann Maria Shibu in Bangalore; edited by John Stonestreet

