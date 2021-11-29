Lambda, Mu … Omicron? Why the WHO skipped “Nu” and “Xi” to name the latest variant of the coronavirus

According to the Greek alphabet, the following names should have been “Nu” and “Xi”, but the WHO ignored them and then called the latest variant of “Omicron” coronavirus.

But why? Was it to avoid similarities with Chinese President Xi Jinping‘The name of?

Before the World Health Organization named Omicron as a variant of “concern” on Friday, the last variant identified was the Mu variant, named after the twelfth of the 24 letters of the Greek alphabet.

Do you have questions on the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP knowledge, our new curated content platform with explanations, FAQs, analysis and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Nu and Xi, the 13th and 14th letters, were next.

But in a statement to the Associated Press on Saturday, the WHO said: “‘Nu’ is too easily confused with ‘new’, and ‘Xi’ was not used because it is a common surname. “

He said his “best practices for naming diseases suggest avoiding offending cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups.”

The naming of the virus has been controversial in the past, with former US President Donald Trump and his allies repeatedly calling the coronavirus “chinese virus“or” Wuhan virus “despite protests from Beijing that the name” stigmatizes “the country and contributes to anti-Asian sentiment.

On Saturday, Trump’s son Donald Trump Jnr tweeted: “As far as I’m concerned, the original [name] will always be the Xi variant. “

Republican Senator Ted Cruz also suggested in a tweet that Omicron’s name showed the WHO was “afraid of the Chinese Communist Party.”

The WHO has faced various accusations that it has bowed to pressure from China over the coronavirus, which was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December 2019.

The story continues

The controversies ranged from whether the WHO had pushed China enough to provide data, to the Taiwan exclusion, which Beijing sees as a separatist province, key meetings related to controlling the pandemic.

The health body announced its adoption of the Greek alphabet system to describe variants of coronavirus strains in May this year, saying those labels were simple and easy to say and remember. He also noted that associating variations with locations was “stigmatizing and discriminatory”.

In China, a number of Chinese characters that would be pronounced like “Xi” in different tones are used as surnames.

According to data from the Ministry of Public Security in February, the Chinese president’s surname is the 296th most common surname in the country.

Two other surnames that would also be read as “Xi” but read in different tones were more common, ranking 169 and 228 out of the top 300 surnames in China.

This article was originally published in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice on China and Asia for over a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP application or visit the SCMP Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.