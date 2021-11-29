Politics
Lambda, Mu … Omicron? Why the WHO skipped “Nu” and “Xi” to name the latest variant of the coronavirus
According to the Greek alphabet, the following names should have been “Nu” and “Xi”, but the WHO ignored them and then called the latest variant of “Omicron” coronavirus.
But why? Was it to avoid similarities with Chinese President Xi Jinping‘The name of?
Before the World Health Organization named Omicron as a variant of “concern” on Friday, the last variant identified was the Mu variant, named after the twelfth of the 24 letters of the Greek alphabet.
Do you have questions on the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP knowledge, our new curated content platform with explanations, FAQs, analysis and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.
Nu and Xi, the 13th and 14th letters, were next.
But in a statement to the Associated Press on Saturday, the WHO said: “‘Nu’ is too easily confused with ‘new’, and ‘Xi’ was not used because it is a common surname. “
He said his “best practices for naming diseases suggest avoiding offending cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups.”
The naming of the virus has been controversial in the past, with former US President Donald Trump and his allies repeatedly calling the coronavirus “chinese virus“or” Wuhan virus “despite protests from Beijing that the name” stigmatizes “the country and contributes to anti-Asian sentiment.
On Saturday, Trump’s son Donald Trump Jnr tweeted: “As far as I’m concerned, the original [name] will always be the Xi variant. “
Republican Senator Ted Cruz also suggested in a tweet that Omicron’s name showed the WHO was “afraid of the Chinese Communist Party.”
The WHO has faced various accusations that it has bowed to pressure from China over the coronavirus, which was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December 2019.
The controversies ranged from whether the WHO had pushed China enough to provide data, to the Taiwan exclusion, which Beijing sees as a separatist province, key meetings related to controlling the pandemic.
The health body announced its adoption of the Greek alphabet system to describe variants of coronavirus strains in May this year, saying those labels were simple and easy to say and remember. He also noted that associating variations with locations was “stigmatizing and discriminatory”.
In China, a number of Chinese characters that would be pronounced like “Xi” in different tones are used as surnames.
According to data from the Ministry of Public Security in February, the Chinese president’s surname is the 296th most common surname in the country.
Two other surnames that would also be read as “Xi” but read in different tones were more common, ranking 169 and 228 out of the top 300 surnames in China.
This article was originally published in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice on China and Asia for over a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP application or visit the SCMP Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.
Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/lambda-mu-omicron-why-skipped-093000735.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]