SNP tries to censor Boris Johnson in Westminster





The SNP called the Conservative Westminster government “chaotic, confusing and corrupt”.

In a speech at the party’s conference, held online again due to the Covid pandemic, SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford said Boris Johnson was leading a government mired in ‘sordid’.

Blackford said the SNP would table a motion of no confidence in the House of Commons this week against the prime minister. He has said that unless Johnson faces the consequences of his “disastrous actions” he will think he got away with “the mess he made of it” and will do it again. Blackford said: ‘Not only have the past few weeks revealed a Prime Minister and a Westminster government crumbling in their own chaos, the lid has also been lifted on the scale of their sordid. “Because if chaos and confusion is one thing, willful corruption is another. “And I’m afraid corruption is the only appropriate word, the only honest word, for what happened.” Blackford said that in the two years since Johnson had been Prime Minister there had been a “money-versus-honors scandal, a money-versus-contracts scandal, a text scandal for the reliefs. fiscal He added: “There was even a silver scandal for the curtains.” Blackford said: “Month after month, scandal after scandal and still no independent investigation to hold those responsible to account. “No wonder people have come to the conclusion that the Conservatives think this is a rule for them and a rule for everyone.” If the no-confidence motion were to pass, it could lead to an early general election. However, with Boris Johnson leading 360 Tory MPs and a working majority of 77, barring a huge Tory revolt, the SNP’s motion is doomed to failure. It is also not clear whether Labor, the LibDems or any other smaller party will support the SNP’s motion. Nicola Sturgeon will close the SNP conference today, with her party leader speech, which she will use to urge Scots to step up efforts to stop the spread of Covid in light of the new omicron variant in Southern Africa . The Prime Minister will say: ‘The new variant has led the Scottish government to once again impose stricter restrictions on our borders. “The fact that none of this was even considered just a few days ago is a reminder of how quickly this virus can move and change. “So we must all redouble our efforts to stop it in its tracks. “The good news is we know how to do this. We have already done this. “Over the next few winter weeks, we need to pull ourselves together and take care of each other.” It should also speak out on public services, independence and the economy.

