NATO chief praises Alliance forces in Baltic states ahead of foreign ministers meeting in Riga





Iraq is sending more planes to repatriate around 800 migrants stranded at the Belarus-Poland border, adding to nearly a thousand already repatriated, the foreign ministry said. Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf said on November 26 that two Iraqi Airways flights would bring back 861 migrants over the next 24 hours. These flights will bring to 1,894 the number of Iraqis, mostly Kurds, brought back from Belarus by special flights since the start of the operation on November 18. A flight on the evening of November 26 will bring 431 people to Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish Autonomous Region, followed by a flight on November 27 to pick up 430 more, Sahaf said. Poland and other EU countries accuse Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka of waging a hybrid war by allowing migrants to enter by plane and then directing them to bloc borders in retaliation for sanctions imposed on the continuation of a sweeping crackdown underway in Belarus since the authoritarian leader maintained his grip on power after the disputed presidential election last year. Meanwhile, the EU is preparing a fifth package of sanctions against Belarus for orchestrating the migrant crisis. Poland, Latvia and Lithuania have erected fences and deployed thousands of border guards, soldiers and police to seal the border, where thousands of migrants camped in freezing temperatures during the standoff between Belarus and the European Union. At least 11 migrants have died in recent months, according to humanitarian organizations. In some cases, states on the front lines of the crisis have pushed migrants back to Belarus, in a policy criticized by human rights groups. Returning Iraqis say they spent thousands of dollars escaping economic hardship or life in IDP camps to start a new life in the EU, only to be mistreated by Polish and Belarusian authorities. Most of the migrants, including the Yazidi minority displaced by a genocidal campaign launched by the Islamic State in 2014, seek to reach Germany. Poland says groups of migrants continue to cross the border illegally from Belarus and cautioned against interpreting recent measures taken by Minsk to repatriate some migrants as a de-escalation of the crisis. Last week, Belarusian authorities cleared makeshift migrant camps at the border and moved around 2,000 people to a warehouse turned into a shelter, while allowing the first repatriation flight to Iraq. Earlier on November 26, Lukashenka made his first public appearance at the border since the crisis began, telling migrants in a warehouse that they were free to choose whether to go to the EU or return home. “If you want to go west, we won’t arrest you, suffocate you, beat you,” he said in a campaign-style speech to hundreds of migrants. ” It’s up to you to decide. Pass. Go on. “ “We will not arrest you, tie your hands or load you on planes to send you home if you do not want to,” he added. As Belarus has started allowing some migrants to return home, it is pushing for Germany to accept 2,000 people, which the EU has rejected and Germany has denied accepting. Lukashenka accuses the EU of not respecting international asylum laws by refusing entry of migrants. The crisis has aggravated tensions between Russia and the EU. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who backed Lukashenka as he cracked down on opposition protests after last year’s elections, also backed Belarus in its migrant standoff with the EU. With reports from AFP, Reuters, the Iraqi News Agency and Kurdistan 24

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rferl.org/a/nato-baltics-russia-belarus-migrants/31584602.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos