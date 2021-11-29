New audio leak: Maryam Nawaz manipulates the media





PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and the audio of the former prime minister’s daughter were reportedly leaked on Monday. Maryam Nawaz in her audio leak can be heard saying that she spoke to Mir Shakeelur Rehman (leader of the Jang group) and told him that they (Geo) should not be showing the facts on both sides, instead, they should clearly blame Prime Minister Imran Khan for his lies. . In her audio, she also said that she spoke to Mian Amer (CEO of Dunya) and asked for the same.

Maryam Nawaz in her audio cassette said: You are showing facts from both sides, to which I told Mir Shakeel you should show it. Imran Khan lied without confirmation. Imran Khan not only repeated this lie, but also made up ten things. She also repeated the same to Mian Amir who assured her, “Now see what I’m doing with him.

pic.twitter.com/V5Gvn43fcL

– Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) November 29, 2021

This is the second time Maryam Nawaz’s audio has been leaked

Maryam Nawaz admitted to leading the media cell during PML-N’s tenure, a feat she earlier denied. His confession came during a press briefing on the ongoing issue of the leaked audio clip of Saqib Nisars on Wednesday.

It is important to note, earlier, that an audio tape of Maryam Nawaz was leaked in which she decided which TV station would get the government publicity when she was running the PML-N media cell. In the audio clip, Maryam Nawaz said that 92 News, ARY News, Channel 24 News, and SAMAA News will not receive advertisements.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz orders not to air ads on major channels in alleged audio tape

In this regard, during her conference on Wednesday, a reporter asked Maryam Nawaz about the authenticity of her leaked audio clip.

Maryam answered the question by saying that she will not deny that the voice is hers or that she will not say it was fabricated.

Read more: Twitter furious at Maryam Nawaz’s allegations against security institutions

I ran the party media cell at the time and it’s an old audio clip, she said. Needless to say, her revelations sparked controversy in 2017, Maryam denied having a media cell.

My multimedia cell? Ah, I don’t have a multimedia cell. It is propaganda that is spread on purpose. Which media cell? I do not run any media cell, said Maryam Nawaz.

pic.twitter.com/INynkOpnR9

– Sabir Shakir (@ARYSabirShakir) November 24, 2021

