MK orders revision of job creation law, Jokowi calms investors

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo ( – President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) ensure that the investment climate in Indonesia continues to function as it should, even if constitutional Court (MK) ruled that Law No. 11 of 2020 regarding job creation is conditionally unconstitutional. Jokowi makes sure government obeys the law and revises it immediately Copyright law before the time limit set by the Court of two years. Referring to the decision of the Constitutional Court, he said that the current implementing provisions of the Law on Job Creation still apply. Jokowi felt that by stating that the Law on Job Creation was still in force by the Constitutional Court, then all the material and substance of the law and its derived regulations remained fully valid without any article being annulled or declared invalid by the Constitutional Court. Also read: Jokowi orders minister to follow through on Constitutional Court ruling on job creation law Jokowi then reassured investors that the capital that will be and is invested in Indonesia remains safe and secure. “Therefore, I assure business players and investors from inside and outside the country that the investments that have been made and the investments that are currently and will be underway are safe and secure,” he said. he declared Monday 29/11/2021. It is known that the Constitutional Court ordered the DPR and the government to revise the law number 11 of 2020 concerning the creation of jobs within two years. This is indicated by the judgment on judicial review of the law on job creation, which was read on Thursday, November 25, 2021. The Constitutional Court also prohibited the government from promulgating any regulations implementing the Job Creation Act other than those in force. The Constitutional Court also prohibits the government from adopting new policies that have a broad impact on the basis of the Job Creation Act until the law is revised. (zik)

