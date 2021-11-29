Government is ready to discuss and answer all questions in parliament, says Prime Minister Modi





Ahead of the winter session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the government was ready to discuss all issues in the House. Discussions and not disruption should be the yardstick on which the success of parliament should be weighed, the prime minister said, speaking to media outside parliament.

“Our government is ready to answer any questions during the winter session of Parliament. He is also ready to answer any questions, ”Prime Minister Modi said. Declaring that the dignity of the House and of the Presidency must be preserved, Prime Minister Modi said: “We must debate in Parliament and maintain decorum in debates. Saval bhi Shanti bhi. “ “This is an important session of Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session. They are fulfilling their responsibilities for a better future, ”added Prime Minister Modi. Modi reminded MPs that they are in Parliament to make the dreams of millions of people across the country come true. Noting that Parliament renewed its pledge to protect the spirit of the constitution last week, Modi said: Everyone in the country hopes that the spirit of the Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav will be maintained. And that the House should debate issues of national concern, explore new avenues of development and make constructive decisions that would have far-reaching impact. The Prime Minister also urged people to be vigilant on Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19 The 25-day winter session of parliament, in which 36 bills are expected to pass, including one to overturn agricultural laws, will begin today. The bill, according to sources, was circulated to Rajya Sabha members on Friday for consideration as passed by Lok Sabha. The government, they said, was likely to move it to the Rajya Sabha as well on Monday even after it was passed by the Lok Sabha. Explaining the removal of agricultural laws in the repeal bill, the government said the need of the hour was to bring everyone together on the path of inclusive growth and development. Other bills to be passed during the session include the Crucial Cryptocurrency and Official Digital Currency Regulation Bill, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Bill (Second Amendment), 2021, and the Electricity Bill (Amendment).

