President Joko Widodo presents six pillars of the 2022 state budget – ANTARA News South East Sulawesi – ANTARA News Kendari, South East Sulawesi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo outlined the government’s six pillars in the allocation of the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) for fiscal year 2022, the first being the control of COVID-19. “We will focus on six main policies. First, continue to control COVID-19 while prioritizing the health sector,” President Joko Widodo said on Monday at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. President Jokowi expressed this during the “Submission of the Budget Execution List (DIPA) and the List of Transfer Allocations to Regions and Village Funds in 2022” which was attended by Cabinet Ministers advanced to Indonesia and other relevant state officials. “Second, maintaining the sustainability of social protection programs for the poor and vulnerable,” the president added. Third, improving senior human resources (HR). Fourth, continue infrastructure development and improve technological adaptation and fifth, strengthen fiscal decentralization to increase and distribute welfare among regions. “Sixth, continue budget reform by implementing ‘zero-based budgeting’ so that spending is more efficient,” the president said. President Jokowi recalled that in 2022, ministers and regional leaders must continue to prepare to face the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic which still hangs over the world and Indonesia. “Uncertainty in the fields of health and the economy must be our basis in planning and implementing programs,” said the president. Due to the uncertainty of 2022, President Jokowi explained that the 2022 state budget is designed and will be implemented in a reactive, proactive and flexible manner. “Always innovate and anticipate the various changes that occur while maintaining good governance,” added the president. President Jokowi said the 2022 state budget has a central role. “As the Presidency of the G20, we need to demonstrate our ability to tackle climate change, especially emission reductions and the movement to improve the environment in a sustainable way. We need to show real action on a ‘green economy’ and sustainable, “” the president said. The 2022 State Budget has officially become a law enacted in Law No. 6 of 2021 on the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget for the 2022 fiscal year from October 27, 2021. In Law number 6/2021, it is stated that the 2022 state budget position includes planned state revenue of Rs 1,846,100 billion and state expenditure of Rs 2,714,200 billion. . The budget deficit reached IDR 868 trillion or 4.85% of gross domestic product (GDP) while the APBN deficit was targeted at 4.85% of GDP. Projected economic growth in 2022 is estimated at 5.2%, while the poverty rate is expected to decline in the order of 8.5 to 9%. Also, the declared unemployment rate is 5.5-6.3%, and the “Gini ratio” or inequality ratio will decrease to 0.376-0.378, then the Human Development Index (HDI) is expected to increase to 73.41-73.46.

