France asks Boris Johnson to take responsibility for the migrant crisis in the Channel





Boris Johnson has been accused of making fun of Franco-British relations and told he must take responsibility for the migrant crisis following the fallout last week. French Home Secretary Gerald Darmanin said the British Prime Minister had acted in a special way by choosing to post on Twitter a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron outlining his proposed solutions for small boat crossings in the English Channel. . Paris was so enraged by the letter’s publication that it chose to withdraw the UK’s invitation to join the weekend’s talks with other EU ministers on how to stem the flow of people to across the strait. When Mr Johnson says that France must take back its migrants, what he is really asking of us is that France free itself from any responsibility in matters of reception. The UK government must take its own responsibilities. pic.twitter.com/qS8dSfVaFX Grald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) November 29, 2021 Counterparts from France, the Netherlands, Belgium and the European Commission met in Calais on Sunday, but neither British Home Secretary Priti Patel nor British officials were present after learning they did not were not welcome. The British Prime Minister’s letter to Mr Macron came after a dinghy capsized in the Channel Sea on Wednesday, killing 27 people. Mr Darmanin said the British leader had sought to make fun of France by, according to the minister, urging Paris to take back their migrants. Speaking to BFMTV, Mr Darmanin said: When there are serious diplomatic exchanges and lives that are at stake and a few minutes later you see a letter, which no one has ever mentioned before, is posted on Twitter by the British Prime Minister to the President of the French Republic before the President of the Republic receives it, it’s a bit special. When in this letter the English say that the French should take back their migrants, all their migrants, it is a travesty. He added that Franco-British relations were currently not normal and that our private exchanges are not always in phase with our public exchanges. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson angered the French by posting a letter to the French President on Twitter (Jeff Gilbert / The Daily Telegraph) The senior French politician also tweeted on Monday, urging the UK government to take responsibility for the migrant crisis. The number 10 has previously sought to play down talks about a bilateral breakup. After talks on Sunday, it was agreed that a plane, operated by the European Union border agency Frontex, would monitor the Channel coasts for people crossing from December 1. Migration officials have also pledged to cooperate more closely against smuggling networks and the inflatable boat trade. Ms Patel would have been satisfied with the decision to send the Frontex plane. Among those dead after Wednesday’s tragedy were a pregnant woman, children and a 24-year-old Kurdish woman from northern Iraq trying to locate her fiance. This is the highest death toll ever recorded in the current crisis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.breakingnews.ie/world/france-tells-pm-to-take-responsibility-for-channel-migrant-crisis-1220540.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos