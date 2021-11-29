China heats up, Xi Jinping sends nuclear jets to Taiwan





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia –China has once again deployed its fighter fleet to fly in Taiwanese airspace. Unmitigated, this time Beijing even ordered a nuclear plane on the flight. Estimate Reuters, Taipei said that on this flight there were 18 fighter jets and five nuclear-capable H-6 bombers. In addition, there is also a Y-20 mid-air refueling aircraft. In total, there are 27 fleets. “The bomber and six fighter jets flew south from Taiwan to the Bashi Strait which separates the island from the Philippines, then into the Pacific before returning to China,” Taiwan’s official mapping statement said on Monday. 11/29/2021. There was no immediate comment from China. Despite this, Chinese state media reported that President Xi Jinping held a three-day meeting ending Sunday with the country’s top officials to discuss strengthening the armed forces. “It is important to make great efforts to strengthen scientific and technological knowledge and increase the real capacities to win modern wars,” the official news agency said. Xinhua quoting Xi. “There is a need to strengthen hands-on experience and to encourage and guide officers and soldiers to experience the wind and rain, to see the world, to strengthen their muscles and bones, and to develop their talents while on duty. fiery military training. “ Recently, Chinese planes have entered Taiwan’s territory hundreds of times. Beijing still insists that the island is an integral part of its sovereignty. On the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party last July, Xi Jinping stressed that Taiwan’s independence is something that must be avoided and fiercely fought. “All the sons and daughters of China, including their compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, must cooperate and advance in solidarity, resolutely destroying the ‘Taiwan independence’ plot,” he said. . [Gambas:Video CNBC] (tps / sef)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20211129112006-4-295112/china-makin-panas-xi-jinping-kirim-jet-nuklir-ke-taiwan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos