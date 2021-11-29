Next on Trump’s 2024 list: a ready-made running mate





Often a presidential candidate will choose a running mate to balance the party’s wings. But with Trump, that’s not the problem. He’s the party, basically. It’s so united behind him, said John McLaughlin, one of the Trump campaign pollsters. So his choice, if he runs, will come down to what he wants. It would be a much more personal decision this time around.

Trump has not formalized his candidacy for 2024. He expected to make a decision after the mid-term of 2022. But he has built a pending campaign that is already laying the groundwork, and the issue of a running mate is resurfacing. more and more frequently.

He named Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a possible running mate. Speculation about Veepstakes has grown among insiders who recently saw him interact with South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at his Mar-a-Lago club.

They are all begging me. They all come here, Trump boasted to an adviser, who shared the account anonymously with POLITICO.

The question of a running mate, according to advisers and allies, has taken on a new dimension in Trump’s mind as he reflects on his decision to pick Pence in 2016, only to see the vice president help certify the election of Joe Biden as president in January. While this is Pence’s legal responsibility, Trump viewed it as disloyal and recently went so far as to say that it was common sense for the Jan.6 Capitol rioters to chant to hang Mike Pence.

The considerations that led Trump to appoint Pence as his 2016 ticket mate an evangelical conservative, Pence was a Rust Belt governor at the time of his selection, are no longer so relevant, according to Trump’s advisers. They say Trump is much more likely to follow his gut the next time around. Trump relied in part on his daughter and son-in-law Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner during the selection process last time around, but the two are unlikely to play the same role if he runs in 2024.

Once you’ve overcome those two loyalty issues and Trump goes more with his instincts, Trump has a lot of leeway as to who he would choose, said Tony Fabrizio, Trump’s senior pollster in 2016 and 2020.

He doesn’t necessarily seek to balance the ticket geographically, but what he can do is choose to balance gender, race, ethnicity in many different avenues, said Fabrizio, who votes for a super. PAC affiliated with Trump. It could be anything from a Tim Scott in South Carolina to an Asian American in California to someone from Hispanic in Texas. There are so many choices and paths. And there is plenty of time to go.

Those familiar with Trump’s thinking say his selection for a potential vice president would likely hinge on three general candidate tracks: women, conservatives of color, or a trusted adviser or consigliere, as one described it. to advise.

Scott, the first elected black senator from the South since the Reconstruction Era, recently met Trump in Palm Beach.

It was a really warm interaction, said a Republican observer in the room. Scott was suitably deferential without being rude, as some people are. What he said was considered and appreciated by the president. There was definitely chemistry there.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott. | Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Scott, who is running for reelection in 2022, has also proven to be a prodigious fundraiser, raising $ 8.4 million in the last quarter. He has not denied his own interest in a presidential candidacy in 2024, but has said he will not run if Trump does. The South Carolina senator has already started visiting other presidential candidate states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone has said that the shadowy presidential campaigns of Scott and so many others are some sort of vice presidential attempt for Trump.

This is an audition. And Trump is careful, Stone said. There is no doubt that presidential candidates always run for vice-presidency. The key is to make it look like you’re not running for vice president.

In Trump’s orbit, it is believed that a black running mate could eat away at Democratic margins in major swing states, and that Hispanic voters are showing more signs of being up for grabs, especially on crucial battlefields like the Arizona, Nevada, Florida and Texas.

Among some Trump advisers, Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez is seen as a promising future star. They say Trump likes her and got excited about her role as a speaker at her naming convention last summer. But his public and political footprint has been limited under DeSantis, who is widely seen as a heir apparent to Trump. The two maintain cordial and respectful public relations, but privately Trump sees young DeSantis as a potential rival.

When Trump recently considered picking DeSantis as his running mate, many in Trump circles said he was putting the governor in his place, without seriously throwing him off as a name.

Trump thinks he made DeSantis. Trump sees him as a competitor. And he won’t have someone with better numbers, a Trump adviser has said.

Still, there is one wrinkle that could potentially prevent either Florida politician from getting the nod: a quirk in the Constitution that suggests that a presidential candidate would face a unique hurdle with a running mate from the same state.

The former president is also less likely to be concerned about Florida, seeing it as Trump’s country after his three-point victory last year in his newly adopted home state. And he’s not as concerned about increasing Tory turnout as he was in 2016, given his strong position among the party’s base.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. | Joe Raedle / Getty Images

However, Trump is keenly aware that he had a problem with female voters, which increases the likelihood that he is seeking a gender balance on his ticket. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn got up in the veepstake chatter far too early because both are tough as nails and conservatives as hell, a Trump adviser has said.

Reynolds and Blackburn are definitely on the hunt, the source added.

Nikki Haley, one of the vice presidential first favorites, Trump’s former UN ambassador and a former governor of South Carolina, appears to have been frozen after she criticized him during the riot January 6. There is also relatively little enthusiasm among Trump insiders, they say, for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who was advised by former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski until let him leave the public eye in the midst of a harassment scandal.

If Trump chooses another white man as his running mate, those who know his thinking say it’s likely that individual would play the role of a close advisor, a super chief of staff of sorts. It could even include Mark Meadows, Trump’s last White House chief of staff, said a Republican who recently discussed the question of the vice-presidency with Trump in passing.

Don’t rule out a consigliere lane for the vice president, a Meadows guy, the source said. There were times when Pence held this role. No one wants to admit it now. But I watched it. But obviously January 6 changed everything in this relationship.

Trump’s former acting director of national security Ric Grenell also rose in Trump’s insider rating, as did another potential presidential candidate Mike Pompeo, who was Trump’s secretary of state and director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Don’t sleep on Ric. Trump loves him, and unlike Pompeo or anyone else, he has no interest in running for president. That’s a big deal for Trump, said another advisor on Grenell, who recently joined the Trumps super PAC board.

Michael Caputo, a former Trump campaign staff member who worked in his administration, said it was difficult to predict who Trump might choose because there is plenty of time left. Whoever is chosen will have to be loyal, and he will have to denounce what happened in 2020. If he does not, he will be disqualified.

Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump’s top advisers, echoed Caputo.

Who should he choose? she asked. Who he wants.

