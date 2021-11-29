Former Pentagon chief Trump sues to release documents in memoirs





WASHINGTON (AP) Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper claims in a lawsuit against the Department of Defense that material is being unduly denied for his use as he seeks to publish an unvarnished and candid memoir of his time in from the cabinet of President Donald Trumps.

The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Washington on Sunday, describes the memoir, A Sacred Oath, as an account of Espers’ tenure as Secretary of the Army from 2017 to 2019 and his 18 months as Secretary of Defense, which ended when Trump sacked him in a tweet just days after the president lost his candidacy for re-election.

The period in which Esper was chief of the Pentagon was an unprecedented one of civil unrest, public health crises, growing threats abroad, Pentagon transformation, and a White House apparently determined to bypass the Constitution, according to the lawsuit.

Esper and Trump were strongly divided over the use of the military during the June 2020 civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd. Other issues led the president to believe that Esper was not loyal enough while Esper believed he was trying to keep the department apolitical. The firing of a defense secretary after an election defeat was unprecedented, but openness allowed Trump to install loyalists in top Pentagon positions as he continued to challenge his election defeat.

The lawsuit argues that an important text of the briefs, scheduled for release by William Morrow in May, is being unduly held under the guise of classification and that Esper maintains that it does not contain any classified information. The lawsuit notes that Esper is precluded by his confidentiality agreements from allowing publication without Pentagon approval, or face possible civil and criminal liability.

The lawsuit cites a letter Esper sent to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin criticizing the review process. He wrote that he had been asked not to quote Trump and others in meetings, not to describe conversations he had with Trump, and not to use certain verbs or nouns to describe historical events.

The letter describes other problematic topics and says that about 60 pages of the manuscript contained redaction at one point. Accepting all of these redactions would result in grave injustice at important moments in history that the American people must know and understand, Esper wrote.

The lawsuit itself says some of the stories Esper told in the manuscript under review appeared to have leaked to some mainstream media, possibly to undermine the impact it would have had on his book.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the department was aware of the Espers’ concerns. As with all of these reviews, the Department takes seriously its obligation to balance national security with the narrative desire of the authors. Since this case is currently the subject of litigation, we will refrain from commenting further, he said in a statement.

Esper, 57, a West Point graduate and Gulf War veteran, said in a statement he waited six months for the review process to unfold, but found my unclassified manuscript arbitrarily redacted without let him be clearly told why.

I am more than disappointed that the current administration violates my First Amendment constitutional rights. And it is with regret that legal recourse is the only way now available for me to tell my whole story to the American people, he said.

