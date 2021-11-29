Ben Diamond and Democrats recognize Donald Trump’s threat





Congressional candidate Ben Diamond makes a last-minute pitch to voters for donations to boost his run in Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

According to a fundraising email to his supporters, the Democrat, who currently sits at Florida House, hopes to raise $ 20,000 by Wednesday.

The only way to defeat Donald Trump’s hand-picked opponent in this critical seat of Congress is to rely on supporters like you to fuel our campaign, Diamond wrote.

He refers to the candidate handpicked by Trump three times in the email, referring to GOP leader Anna Paulina Luna who, like in 2020, got the coveted endorsement of the former president.

Luna is one of three Republicans actively seeking her party’s nomination. A fourth candidate ran for office but did not file any documents with the Federal Elections Division. Luna is widely regarded as the favorite of GOP Primary. She faces former 2020 opponent Amanda Makki, whom she defeated in that year, at the director of a nonprofit, Audrey Henson.

She is the head of the two fundraisers with nearly $ 500,000 raised as of September 30. Makki, a former aide to US Senator Lisa Murkowski, is lagging behind with just over $ 300,000 raised, while Henson has raised just over $ 200,000.

But Diamond is even further ahead, with nearly $ 700,000 raised since entering the race. He is also facing a tough primary against President Barack Obama’s former national security adviser Eric Lynn and his House colleague Michele Rayner-Goolsby. At the end of September, Lynn raised nearly $ 600,000 while Rayner-Goolsby raised just under $ 230,000.

Your support today will not only help us defeat the candidate handpicked by Trump, it will help us protect our Democratic majority in Congress, which we need to pass policies that help the people of Pinellas County, our State and Our Nation, Diamond wrote in his pitch.

The candidates are running to succeed US Representative Charlie Crist, who is stepping down to run for governor. His departure leaves the purple CD 13 vulnerable to a Republican takeover. Prior to Crists’ election in the district in 2016, CD 13 had been under Republican leadership for over 40 years. With this year’s redistribution process, Democrats face several hurdles in keeping the blue seat. While current iterations of new congressional maps keep CD 13 almost intact, the ongoing process could move the borders further north, attracting more Republican voters. Further, with no incumbent on the ballot, and with the enthusiasm for a Trump-backed candidate appearing to grow from the momentum created in 2020, Democrats face a likely tougher battle to keep the blue seat without Crist in the race.

Diamonds’ fundraising pitch recognizes this possibility, calling it Florida’s most competitive congressional election.

Any support you can provide today will help us achieve our must-have fundraising goal, so that we can fund our outreach efforts to the voters who will decide this critical election, writes Diamond with links to donate. $ 5, $ 10, $ 25, $ 50, $ 75 or Suite.

The email arrived just hours after the Congressional Democratic campaign committee sent out a similar fundraising pitch focused on the Trump effect in House races.

FIRST: Donald Trump has suggested a hellish race for president if Republicans topple the House, the DCCC email read. NOW: Republicans have just taken the biggest lead they’ve had in the polls in forty years.

If we don’t stand up right now with a MASSIVE response to resume our lead, we could lose our Democratic House and give Donald Trump another term, the email continues. Under NO circumstances can we allow this to happen.

The email calls for 14,500 contributions by Wednesday to OUTRAISE Republicans, regain our lead, and prevent the GOP from EVER in power again.

Emails individually, but primarily when seen as part of a collective, show how Democrats nationwide are struggling with this midterm election cycle. The ruling party usually struggles in the mid-term. Democrats lost a majority in the House and Senate after Obama’s 2008 election, and Trump lost his majority in the House after his victory in 2016. Democrats now have only a slim majority. razor sharp, with only an eight-member majority in the House and an even split in the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the deciding vote.

