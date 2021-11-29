Boris Johnson to review Covid restrictions just DAYS before Christmas, sparking fears of a last-minute festive lockdown





BORIS Johnson will review the new Covid restrictions in three weeks – just days before Christmas. This means Britons face a worrying wait on whether the rules will be relaxed or tightened in time for the holiday season. 3 Brits face further restrictions from tomorrow thanks to the spread of the new variant Credit: AP On Saturday, the Prime Minister announced a series of new measures to tackle the new omicron variant of Covid, which now has nine confirmed cases in the UK – and more are expected to come. But there is still no formal Plan B in place, which means a return to work from home, and Covid passports. The Prime Minister announced this weekend that the following rules will come into effect from Tuesday: The new rules are expected to be revised in three weeks. It is not yet known whether it will pass three weeks after the rules are announced (Saturday, December 18) or three weeks after they go into effect (Tuesday, December 21). Either way, they could change just days before Britons prepare to celebrate with loved ones, after millions were unable to do so last year. Yesterday, health official Sajid Javid tried to reassure the British that we were “a long way off” from a full lockdown like last year. He insisted that Christmas would be “great” despite the panic over the new variant, but it was impossible to give any guarantees at the moment. He told Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday: “We now know that these types of measures come at a very heavy price, both economically, socially, in terms of non-Covid health outcomes such as the impact on mental health . “So if we were to make such decisions, they would have to be taken very, very carefully and we’re not there yet, we’re far from it.” He added that people should plan Christmas as “normal”. “I think it is fair to say that the nature of this pandemic is that it would be irresponsible to make any guarantees,” Mr Javid said. “As far as Christmas is concerned, I think people should carry on with their plans as usual for Christmas, I think it will be a great Christmas.” 3 Boris gave a grim press conference on Saturday to announce the new curbs Credit: Getty 3 Sajid Javid said he hopes Christmas will always be great Credit: BBC Boris Johnson announces tightening of coronavirus rules after new variant arrives in UK

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/16881686/boris-johnson-covid-omicron-variant-christmas-review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos