Erdogan says he plans steps to improve relations with Israel after visit to UAE





President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will take steps to improve relations with distant rivals Egypt and Israel, similar to those with the United Arab Emirates in recent weeks, which has led to investments, said NTV and other broadcasters. Ankara and Abu Dhabi signed deals for billions of dollars in investment last week and Erdogan said they would herald a “new era” in the relationship. 3 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: AFP) As part of a charm offensive launched last year, Turkey has also decided to restore relations with Egypt and Saudi Arabia, but these talks have yielded little public improvement. “They (UAE) have put together a $ 10 billion investment plan. By putting that $ 10 billion in place, we will have built a very different future,” Erdogan told reporters on a flight from return from Turkmenistan, adding that he would travel to the UAE. in February. “Whatever type of measure taken with the United Arab Emirates, we will also take similar measures with the others (Israel and Egypt),” he said, in response to a question on the links with Tel Aviv. and Cairo. Speaking to his Israeli counterpart Issac Herzog earlier this month, Erdogan called for continued dialogue to their mutual benefit. The Turkish leader also spoke with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. 3 Mordi and Natali Oknin (Photo: Shaul Golan) The phone call arrived a few hours after a israeli couple detained in Turkey for a week on suspicion of espionage were released. Erdogan said Turkish-Israeli relations are important for security and stability in the Middle East. He told Herzog: “Disagreements could be minimized if the two sides act in mutual understanding on bilateral and regional issues,” the presidency said. Prior to this exchange, Mordi and Natali Oknin, who had been arrested for allegedly taking a photo of Erdogan’s home in Istanbul, were released. An Istanbul court had charged them with “political and military espionage”, Turkish media revealed. The Oknins denied the charges, while Foreign Minister Yair Lapid insisted the couple were not employed by any intelligence agency. 3 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Hamas terror movement leader Ismail Haniyeh, ahead of their meeting in Istanbul on February 1, 2020 (Photo: Reuters) Relations between Turkey and Israel are strained, especially since the withdrawal of ambassadors in 2018 after the deaths of Palestinian protesters in Gaza.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ynetnews.com/article/rjggivfkk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos