India is a leader in the world of startups: PM Modi

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that innovation and risk-taking are essential for a country with a large population of young people to create highly regarded startups, which are now attracting record investments.

In his Mann ki Baat Released, Modi said that India has more than 70 unicorns or startups that have crossed the valuation of over $ 1 billion.

Modi also interacted with an entrepreneur who started a business with a government grant to develop pollution control technology, which has now obtained a patent.

In every country with a large population of young people, three aspects are very important. Sometimes this becomes the true identity of youth. The first aspect is ideas and innovation. The second is the spirit of risk taking and the third is the spirit of action, that is, the determination to accomplish any task, no matter the circumstances. When these three things combine, phenomenal results are produced, miracles occur, ”Modi said in his speech delivered in Hindi.

It’s true that this is the era of startups, and it’s also true that in the startup world, India is sort of in the lead today, the Prime Minister said.

Startups get record investments year after year. This sector is progressing very quickly. The reach of startups has increased even in small towns across the country, ”he said.

The prime minister said the country’s youth have achieved this success amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the success of the startups, everyone has noticed them and the way they are supported by investors from all over the country and abroad. Maybe just a few years ago no one could have imagined that this would happen, ”Modi said.

