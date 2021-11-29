Trump’s Defense Secretary Sues Pentagon for Drafting Briefs | Donald Trump news





Mark Esper says the department arbitrarily redacted the manuscript, which details his time in the Donald Trump administration.

Former Pentagon chief Mark Esper accused the Defense Department of unnecessarily censoring his candid and unvarnished memoirs detailing his time in the administration of former President Donald Trump, according to a new trial.

Espers’ memoir, titled A Sacred Oath, highlights his time as Secretary of the Army from 2017 to 2019, as well as the 18 months he spent as Pentagon chief under Trump.

In the lawsuit, the period is described as an unprecedented one of civil unrest, public health crises, growing threats abroad, transformation of the Pentagon, and a White House apparently determined to circumvent the Constitution.

However, the lawsuit alleges that an important text is unduly banned from publication under the guise of classification. The text retained is crucial in telling important stories discussed in the manuscript.

Esper and Trump were strongly divided over the use of the military during the June 2020 civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd.

Other issues, including Esper’s opposition to the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, led the president to believe that Esper was not loyal enough. Esper said he was trying to keep the department apolitical.

Trump sacked Esper in a tweet days after losing the 2020 election, allowing the president to install loyalists in top Pentagon positions as he continued to challenge the results.

The lawsuit cites a letter Esper sent to current Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin criticizing the six-month review process.

He wrote that he had been asked not to quote Trump and others in meetings, not to describe conversations he had with Trump, and not to use certain verbs or nouns to describe historical events.

The letter indicates that some 60 pages of the manuscript contained redaction of some sort.

Accepting all of these redactions would result in grave injustice at important moments in history that the American people must know and understand, Esper wrote.

The lawsuit also notes that some stories in the manuscript appear to have leaked to the press, possibly to undermine the impact of the book.

I am more than disappointed that the current administration is infringing on my First Amendment constitutional rights, Esper said in a subsequent statement. And it is with regret that legal recourse is the only avenue open to me now to tell my whole story to the American people.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the department was aware of the Espers’ concerns.

As with all of these reviews, the Department takes seriously its obligation to balance national security with the narrative desire of the authors. Since this case is currently the subject of litigation, we will refrain from commenting further, he said in a statement.

