ABC, censored in China after a profile of President Xi Jinping and a report on his disappearance

Since this Sunday, ABC has joined the long list of international media censored in china. After the publication that day of a profile of President Xi Jinping and, on Saturday, a report on the tennis player Peng shuai and other celebrities who also temporarily disappeared when they fell out of favor with the regime, the abc.es site is blocked.

Whereas previously it could be read without problem in this country, a message now appears to warn you that it cannot be opened because the server on which it is located is not responding. To access the ABC portal in China, you must use a VPN, a paying connection to an internet server abroad which allows you to bypass the censorship of your “Great Cyber ​​Wall”.

It is the name of the sophisticated system used by the authoritarian Communist Party regime to control politically sensitive content on the Internet.

With this lock, ABC becomes the last banned international media by Beijing. For their information, the most important international media have been censored for years, such as’ The New York Times’, ‘The Washington Post’, ‘The Wall Street Journal’, ‘The Guardian’, ‘The Economist’, ‘The Independent ‘, the BBC,’ Der Spiegel ‘,’ Bild ‘,’ Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung ‘from Spain,’ El Pas’ and ‘El Confidencial’ are blocked, while the rest of the main national media can open normally.

ABC has not received any official information on the reason for this censorship, but everything indicates that it was due to those two articles published this weekend. The first, titled In China Anyone Can Disappear, compiled cases of other celebrities who, like tennis player Peng Shuai, have temporarily disappeared in the past due to their issues with the diet. Among them, magnates like Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, critical artists like Ai Weiwei, actresses fined for embezzling the Treasury like Fan Bingbing or even the former boss of Interpol, Meng Hongwei, condemned the last year for corruption.

None of the people you mention are missing.

A long list which shows that the disappearances of the regime, protected by law for six months without warning the courts, lawyers or relatives, do not only affect dissidents and social activists, but anyone and for the most varied reasons . On Sunday, in its series on Communist dictators of the 21st century, ABC devoted a broad profile to the president of China, Xi Jinping, the most authoritarian and powerful leader since the father of the country, Mao Zedong. His title: Xi Jinping, the Red Emperor.

Cut off freedom of speech

ABC’s censorship in China sparked intense debate on Twitter, where many users criticized the measure for assuming a curtailment of free speech. There is also no shortage of supporters of the regime, as well as its trolls and bots, who have the veto of this media has been held Communication. Paradoxically, those who defend this censorship from China must use a VPN to access a banned social network like Twitter. Among the comments on this social network, those of the Chinese consul in Barcelona, ​​Zhu Jingyang, stand out, who complains that the report on the missing is a lie and denigrating, but without explaining what these alleged falsehoods and insults are.

In addition to media, the Chinese regime censors all Western social networks, such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, or Instagram, and some of the most popular messaging and video calling web pages and apps, such as WhatsApp and Signal. With this control, Pekn prevents the circulation of contrary political speeches, neutralizes criticism of their abuses and excesses and, incidentally, encourages their own technology companies. After the political earthquake that social networks triggered during the “Arab Spring” ten years ago, the Chinese regime took good note to strengthen its control over the internet and imposes legislation impossible on Western platforms because of their limitation of freedom of expression. After seven years, during which controversy did not fail to bow to censorship, LinkedIn was the last Western social network to leave China last month. Soon after, Yahoo also stopped offering its service in Chinese due to an increasingly difficult business and legal climate.

The latest victim of Chinese censorship is ABC, which the regime has vetoed since Sunday. Just as some insults are compliments from where they come from, there are blacklists that it is an honor to be on.

