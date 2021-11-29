Politics
ABC, censored in China after a profile of President Xi Jinping and a report on his disappearance
Beijing correspondent
Update:
to safeguard
Since this Sunday, ABC has joined the long list of international media censored in china. After the publication that day of a profile of President Xi Jinping and, on Saturday, a report on the tennis player Peng shuai and other celebrities who also temporarily disappeared when they fell out of favor with the regime, the abc.es site is blocked.
Whereas previously it could be read without problem in this country, a message now appears to warn you that it cannot be opened because the server on which it is located is not responding. To access the ABC portal in China, you must use a VPN, a paying connection to an internet server abroad which allows you to bypass the censorship of your “Great Cyber Wall”.
It is the name of the sophisticated system used by the authoritarian Communist Party regime to control politically sensitive content on the Internet.
With this lock, ABC becomes the last banned international media by Beijing. For their information, the most important international media have been censored for years, such as’ The New York Times’, ‘The Washington Post’, ‘The Wall Street Journal’, ‘The Guardian’, ‘The Economist’, ‘The Independent ‘, the BBC,’ Der Spiegel ‘,’ Bild ‘,’ Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung ‘from Spain,’ El Pas’ and ‘El Confidencial’ are blocked, while the rest of the main national media can open normally.
ABC has not received any official information on the reason for this censorship, but everything indicates that it was due to those two articles published this weekend. The first, titled In China Anyone Can Disappear, compiled cases of other celebrities who, like tennis player Peng Shuai, have temporarily disappeared in the past due to their issues with the diet. Among them, magnates like Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, critical artists like Ai Weiwei, actresses fined for embezzling the Treasury like Fan Bingbing or even the former boss of Interpol, Meng Hongwei, condemned the last year for corruption.
None of the people you mention are missing.
EYE: Lies have NO limits, but responsible journalism and responsible journalists S. https://t.co/l92UtQdLn4
– Zhu Jingyang (@zhu_jingyang) November 27, 2021
A long list which shows that the disappearances of the regime, protected by law for six months without warning the courts, lawyers or relatives, do not only affect dissidents and social activists, but anyone and for the most varied reasons . On Sunday, in its series on Communist dictators of the 21st century, ABC devoted a broad profile to the president of China, Xi Jinping, the most authoritarian and powerful leader since the father of the country, Mao Zedong. His title: Xi Jinping, the Red Emperor.
Cut off freedom of speech
ABC’s censorship in China sparked intense debate on Twitter, where many users criticized the measure for assuming a curtailment of free speech. There is also no shortage of supporters of the regime, as well as its trolls and bots, who have the veto of this media has been held Communication. Paradoxically, those who defend this censorship from China must use a VPN to access a banned social network like Twitter. Among the comments on this social network, those of the Chinese consul in Barcelona, Zhu Jingyang, stand out, who complains that the report on the missing is a lie and denigrating, but without explaining what these alleged falsehoods and insults are.
In addition to media, the Chinese regime censors all Western social networks, such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, or Instagram, and some of the most popular messaging and video calling web pages and apps, such as WhatsApp and Signal. With this control, Pekn prevents the circulation of contrary political speeches, neutralizes criticism of their abuses and excesses and, incidentally, encourages their own technology companies. After the political earthquake that social networks triggered during the “Arab Spring” ten years ago, the Chinese regime took good note to strengthen its control over the internet and imposes legislation impossible on Western platforms because of their limitation of freedom of expression. After seven years, during which controversy did not fail to bow to censorship, LinkedIn was the last Western social network to leave China last month. Soon after, Yahoo also stopped offering its service in Chinese due to an increasingly difficult business and legal climate.
The latest victim of Chinese censorship is ABC, which the regime has vetoed since Sunday. Just as some insults are compliments from where they come from, there are blacklists that it is an honor to be on.
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.es/internacional/abci-abc-censurado-china-tras-perfil-presidente-jinping-y-reportaje-sobre-desaparecidos-202111291257_noticia.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]