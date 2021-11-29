PM Modi urges people to stay vigilant over new variant of COVID-19









November 29, 2021

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to remain vigilant against the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus.

Speaking to the media ahead of the start of the winter session, the Prime Minister said: “We have administered more than 100 crore of doses of Covid vaccine during the difficult times of the pandemic. We are now heading towards 150 crore in doses. the emergence of a new variant of coronavirus makes us more alert. We all need to remain vigilant in the face of the new variant of COVID-19. “

He said the government’s priority is the good health of compatriots.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday named the new variant of COVID-19 B.1.1.529, which was detected in South Africa, as “Omicron” and raised alarm bells among countries of the new variant.

Taking action amid concerns over the new variant of the virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a global meeting on Saturday to review public health preparedness and the vaccination situation for COVID-19. According to an official statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, officials briefed the Prime Minister on the worrying new variant “Omicron” as well as its characteristics and the impact observed in various countries. He stressed the need to monitor all international arrivals, their testing according to guidelines, with particular emphasis on countries identified as “at risk”. He also asked officials to review plans to ease international travel restrictions in light of new emerging evidence.

Addressing media representatives here today, the Prime Minister called for a constructive and productive winter session of Parliament and said there should be debate as well as peace.

“This is an important session of Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session. They are fulfilling their responsibilities for a better future. The session must be constructive. The reference must be constructive. There must be debate as well as peace. Our government is ready to answer any questions during the winter session of Parliament. We need to debate in Parliament and maintain decorum in debates, ”he said.

On Monday, the first day of the winter session of Parliament, the Indian government is expected to move the three “2021 Agricultural Repeal Bills” to the Rajya Sabha after they are passed by the Lok Sabha.

On Friday, the three “2021 Agricultural Law Repeal Bills” were circulated among Rajya Sabha members.

In a speech to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three central agricultural laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti. (ANI)

