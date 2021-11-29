Here are the macro assumptions in 2022 in the DIPA received by President Jokowi





DRAWING. Sri Mulyani (center) delivers a press statement after the presentation of the Budget Execution Table of Contents (DIPA) and 2022 Transfer Allocation and Village Fund List (TKDD) by President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Office, Jakarta, Monday (11/29/2021).

Journalist: Siti Masitoh | Editor: Novice Laoli KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. Finance Minister (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani Indrawati said her party had set a number of macroeconomic assumptions in the 2022 State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN). The government budget was on the list of Budget execution (DIPA) received from President Joko Widodo. . In APBN 2022, the DIPA and the list of transfer allocations to regions and village funds (TKDD) for 2022 were submitted by the president, Sri Mulyani said in a press release at the presidential palace on Monday 29/11. Meanwhile, Sri Mulyani detailed that the 2022 state budget was prepared with the assumption of 5% economic growth, 3% inflation, 14,350 rupee exchange rate. Rupees to the US dollar, the interest rate on government securities (SBN) in the past 10 years at 6.8%. Read also: The Covid-19 vaccine in Indonesia is free, this is the budget calculation of Minister Sri Mulyani Then the price of oil is $ 63 per barrel, the lifting is 703,000 barrels per day, and the gas lifting is 1.36 million barrels per day. Then the government will also set achievement targets for next year, including development targets. Sri Mulyani said the government set the unemployment rate to drop from 5.5% to 6.3% in 2022, then the poverty rate could fall below 9%, which is between 8.5% and 9%. In addition, for this ratio to improve to 0.376 to 0.78, the human development index will continue to increase to 73.41 to 73.46, the farmers’ exchange rate will be kept above 103 to 105, and the fishermen’s exchange rate will be kept at 104-106. Read also: Finance Minister Sri Mulyani secured budget reserve for immunization of Rs.54.4 trillion For 2022, state revenue according to law amounts to IDR 1,846,100 billion, comprising a tax of IDR 1,510 trillion, non-tax revenue of IDR 335 trillion and grants of IDR 600 billion, a. he explained. Meanwhile, state spending in 2022 will reach IDR 2,714,200 billion, of which the central government will spend IDR 1,944,500 billion and IDR 769,600 billion TKDD. Then in 2022 there will be a deficit of 4.85% of GDP or IDR 868 trillion. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Siti Masitoh

Publisher: Novice Laoli

