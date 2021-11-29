PM Imran inaugurates academic blocks at Al-Qadir University





SOHAWA:

Prime Minister Imran Khan insisted on reviving glorious Muslim era culture as he inaugurated university blocks at Al Qadir University on Monday

During his speech, the Prime Minister insisted on the practice of “Ijtehad” (reasoning) to find solutions to emerging challenges. “Strong faith and moral character are a blessing from the Almighty; they guide a person to choose the right path ”, declared the Prime Minister.

He added that the age of social media has baffled today’s young people as it has given them unhindered access to Western culture.

However, the Prime Minister added that since restrictions cannot be placed on the flow of information, it is important to offer “informed choices” to young people by teaching them to differentiate between good and good. wrong.

To prevent future blasphemous incidents from being committed against the Prophet (pbuh) around the world, he said he would encourage the nation to instead show an “intellectual and reasoned response”.

He regretted that calling someone “Kaafir” (unfaithful) because of a difference of opinion on religious beliefs was a dangerous trend, which had to be avoided through intellectual debates.

The Prime Minister mentioned that his government has introduced the One National Curriculum to End Three Unjustified Parallel Education Systems – English and Urdu Mediums and Madrasas. He said this resulted in the creation of ideologically different youth flows in society.

“The purpose of the establishment of the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority by the government was to promote the message of Islam in a way that can be understood by an ordinary man,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran expressed satisfaction with the pace of Al Qadir University in carrying out academic work in a short period of time and highlighted the conduct of research on the Golden Age of Muslims where its leaders, academics and scientists ruled the world.

“Universities have a big role to play in this regard,” he said, expressing his confidence that Al Qadir University would revive the standards of healthy research and debate.

He mentioned that Iqbal’s concept of “Shaheen” (hawk) was tied to a determined nation with the courage to break the chains of mental slavery to achieve progress.

“Pakistan was born in the name of Islam,” the prime minister said. He stressed that true prosperity cannot be achieved without following the teachings of the Prophet (pbuh).

The prime minister pointed out that the majority of the Pakistani nation, despite being devout Muslims, still had not instilled the teachings of the Prophet (pbuh) into their practical life.

“Islam’s first welfare state in Medina focused on self-responsibility and high morality,” he added. “Even today, becoming a great nation required a strong moral character with a belief in truth and social justice equality for all.”

Imran criticized previous governments for plundering public money. He said at a recent event in Islamabad, “a fugitive leader was invited to speak as the main guest”, which he called “the peak of moral decline”.

“The moral fabric of a nation is ruined if it stops recognizing corruption and dishonesty as evils,” he added.

The prime minister stressed that he wanted the nation to achieve a “moral renaissance” and raise interior rulers of high moral character in accordance with the teachings of the Prophet (pbuh).

He further informed that the work on the University of the Prime Minister’s House was about to start since the necessary formalities had been carried out over the past three and a half years. The prime minister said the university would become a leading technological institute.

Later, the Prime Minister toured the different academic blocks of the university and interacted with the faculty.

