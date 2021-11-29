Trump cedes his Washington hotel and a form of influence





Donald Trump is about to cede a hotel once swarmed with lobbyists, donors and foreign governments, all willing to spend heavily in hopes of gaining influence with the president.

The Trump International Hotel, housed in a 19th century No-Romanesque building, will close. Built in the 1890s, the 12-story building, a former post office, is the third tallest in the American capital.

Condemned several times to demolition, the building was barely saved in 2011 when Donald Trump committed to invest $ 200 million in its renovation. The hotel opened in the fall of 2016, a few months before Donald Trump entered the White House.

A huge, bright skylight in the bar, where you sip glasses of $ 140 wine served in Hungarian crystal, before a night in the Franklin Suite, $ 12,000, including breakfast. I think he is representative of the type of administration he will lead, said Sean Spicer, Donald Trump’s spokesperson in January 2017.

Conflict of interest

Upon assuming the presidency, Donald Trump handed control of his real estate empire to his two-year-old sons, promising not to get involved. In fact, he promoted it whenever possible.

During his presidency, 150 officials from 77 foreign countries visited the property of the Republican billionaire, according to the anti-corruption NGO CREW. American political groups have spent a total of $ 3 million to organize some 40 events at the Pennsylvania Avenue hotel. And according to the NGO, influential groups like the American Petroleum Institute have repeatedly staged events in the hotel after White House meetings. And many have obtained beneficial political fallout.

Asked about mixing his presidential prrogatives with the promotion of his sprawling real estate empire, Donald Trump defended himself in 2016: The law is completely on my side, presidents cannot have conflicts of interest.

70million dollars in losses

The survival of the Trump International Hotel was short-lived, however. A parliamentary inquiry revealed that the hotel had lost more than $ 70 million under President Trump, believing it had grossly exaggerated its profits.

The Trump Organization called the report intentionally misleading, irresponsible and unequivocally false and called it political harassment.

But several American media have reported a very low occupancy rate, especially because of the pandemic. The Trump Organization then ceded the lease of the building for an announced amount of $ 375 million to an investment fund, which plans to reopen the hotel in the first months of 2022 under the name Waldorf Astoria. This did not appease the critics.

