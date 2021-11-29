Indian Parliament votes to repeal agricultural laws after Modis’ turnaround | Agricultural news





Parliament passes a bill to overturn controversial laws that have left tens of thousands of farmers in agitation for a year.

India’s parliament voted to repeal farm reform laws that sparked a year of huge protests from farmers after a surprise turnaround by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tens of thousands of farmers have camped on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi for over a year, one of the biggest challenges for Modis’ Hindu nationalist government since taking office in 2014. The rallies have become a lightning rod for discontent in a country where two-thirds of the 1.3 billion people depend on agriculture for their livelihoods. At its first winter session meeting on Monday, both houses of parliament rushed to pass a bill to repeal the laws amid opposition protests that demanded a discussion on the issue. The legislation will likely be signed by President Ram NathKovind by Monday evening. But farmers’ unions have said they will continue the fight until they get more concessions from the government. It is a victory for farmers. We are happy that the laws have been repealed, Harinder Happy, spokesperson for Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a coalition of more than 40 farmers’ unions, told Al Jazeera. But he added that he was disappointed that no discussion of the controversial laws had taken place in parliament. The path [farm laws] were made without any discussion with opposition parties or farmers last year, the same way they have been repealed now, which is not good. Happy said farmers will not cancel their protest and will now push for other demands, including minimum support prices (MSP) for crops and compensation for the families of hundreds of farmers who they say died during the protests. People wait to enter India’s Gateway in Mumbai to plunge the ashes of farmers killed in protests after attending a sit-in to show solidarity with protesting farmers [Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters] I don’t think this government has any sympathy for farmers, Vishavjot Mann, who joined a weekend rally for farm workers in Mumbai, told AFP news agency. The government has just announced that it will repeal the laws, not because it thinks it was wrong but because it understands that these protests will hamper their electoral results, she added. Modis’s overthrow came ahead of important elections for his Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, both of which are home to large numbers of farmers. The BJP already holds power in Uttar Pradesh, but its support is under pressure due to a struggling economy and governments’ response to the coronavirus pandemic. If farmers desert the ruling party, it will not only reduce the chances of forming a state government for a second term, but also weaken the party’s chances of securing an overwhelming majority in the 2024 national elections. Political analysts say the upcoming election is a major reason for the surprise decision to withdraw the three farm laws, but it’s too early to say whether it will work. The government said the laws, passed in September last year, were aimed at deregulating agricultural commodity markets. But protesting farmers said the laws would lead to a corporate takeover of the vast agricultural sector, which is India’s largest source of income and about 70 percent of rural households depend on it for a living.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/29/india-parliament-scraps-farm-laws-modi-u-turn

