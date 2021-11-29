China to send 1 billion Covid-19 vaccines to Africa, President Xi Jinping says





The pledge follows an announcement by the prime minister in September that China would donate 100 million doses of the vaccine to developing countries by the end of 2021. It comes after China’s National Health Commission on Monday released figures showing the total number of doses administered in the country reached 2.49 billion. China has claimed to have produced more than half of all Covid-19 vaccines manufactured in the world. President Xi made the comment in a speech to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, adding that China will encourage its companies to invest as much as $ 10 billion (7.5 billion) in Africa over the next three years. years. READ MORE Monday’s pledge, reported by Reuters, is expected to intensify competition between China and the United States on which the superpower will play the greatest leadership role in ending the pandemic. In September, US President Joe Biden announced America was doubling its purchases of Pfizers Covid-19 vaccines for sharing with the world to 1 billion doses, as he publicly embraced the goal of vaccinating 70% of the population world over the next year. The variant has been classified as of concern by the World Health Organization, fearing that it is more dangerous than other strains of the virus. Amid concern over the potential threat posed by Omicron, the Chinese aviation regulator announced on Monday that it would suspend Air France from operating four Paris-Tianjin flights due to cases of Covid-19. Eleven passengers on an Air France flight on Nov. 12 tested positive upon arrival in the country, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China. If China kept its promise to deliver one billion vaccines to Africa, it would give a significant boost to a continent that has so far only managed to vaccinate around 10% of the population. This compares to around 64 percent in North America and 62 percent in Europe.

