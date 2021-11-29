Donald Trump must have an evil plan, officials believe. But there was no plan





In this daily series, Newsweek explores the stages leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot.

On November 29, President Donald Trump gave his first television interview since the election, appearing on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo. The president spoke for 46 minutes on the phone and delivered a lengthy monologue, reviewing his litany of evidence of electoral fraud, calling the election “fraud” and “rigged.”

Trump has accused his own government of not doing enough. “It’s total fraud. And how the FBI and the Department of Justice – I don’t know, maybe they’re involved – but how people are allowed to get away with this stuff is amazing.” , he declared, arguing that justice was “missing in action”.

At the end of the interview, Trump hinted that he was not going to give in even after Joe Biden entered the Oval Office. “It’s not like you’re going to change your mind,” he said. “In other words, my mind won’t change in six months.”

The Washington Post called the interview “baseless, conspiratorial allegations of voter fraud.”

“A long tirade, repeating over and over again his baseless claim that there was widespread voter fraud in the election even as his team continues to lose cases,” Slate reported.

“Outrageous claims,” Raw Story said.

Donald Trump must have an evil plan, his own officials thought. But there was no plan. Election night in the East Room of the White House in the wee hours of November 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

His facts and arguments were wrong, the mainstream media have universally stated. He had lost trial after trial. He had produced no evidence.

What Donald Trump might do – by not conceding, rallying his base, ignoring the votes – introduced uncertainty into the very minds of his own members of his national security cabinet, who feared he would attempt to co-opt the army or even declare martial law. . It seemed to them that he had to have an evil plan.

But there was no plan. Donald Trump the President was never fully engaged in politics – he never developed the passion to be the chief executive. He never went into the details of anything, operating solely from his own feelings, challenging the recommendations (and caution) of his own experts and advisers over and over again. He was not interested in the necessary alliances or coalitions in the world or in domestic politics, the very relationships that might facilitate a coup.

The absence of a conventional president has driven the orderly and results-oriented government mad. The officials were both shocked and filled the void. The very government Trump hated – the so-called deep state – got more power because of the way Trump was running the country.

His own cabinet members, military advisers, accredited experts and politicians all failed to realize that there was a large rift between the current presidency and the men’s theater of the presidency. The two characters weren’t that divergent, if you stopped giving Donald Trump too much credit for any plan or intent other than fueling Donald Trump’s show.

Yet a large number of Americans agreed with the great disruptor, be it the man or the president: those who were themselves skeptical and hateful of the elite, those who were disgruntled and disbelieving, did not. not accepting science, not accepting numbers. The more the general public laughed at his voting bloc of over 70 million people – that they were all uneducated idiots, survivalists and crazy gun extremists, white supremacists and militias, anti – vaccines and even terrorists – the more the base solidified, if not around Donald Trump around a complex and multidimensional rejection of all that concerns Washington.

The general public became convinced that Donald Trump was leading, pulling the strings of this unruly and uncompromising army.

But Trump wasn’t running anything. As the show’s star, Donald Trump had contempt for his own audiences, privately calling his fans “the unwashed.” He was not interested in anything other than the adulation and effect on his imaginary ratings of Neilson, which continued to rise.

