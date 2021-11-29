Not wealth and resources, you have to have self-respect, says Prime Minister Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that a person should have respect for himself and not wealth and resources.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that ego destroys everyone, success and honor are given only by Allah, it is very important to have honor inside man and not of wealth. Allah Almighty has given us the strength to strive when success or failure is not in our power, he observed in an online conversation with Hamza Yousuf, President of Zaytoona College and Eminent American Islamic scholar.

He said I had everything, I was already a big name in the country as a sports star and I had a lot of money so it doesn’t make sense for me to fight for 22 years to become Prime Minister.

He said the only reason was that he believed he had a responsibility to society because he was given more than others. According to all religions, a person will be judged on the basis of the benefits and privileges of life. I entered politics because I believed and felt that I had a responsibility towards society, he stressed.

The prime minister said he was not in politics to pursue personal interests or the benefits of power. He added that when Hazrat Mohammad (PSL) established the state of Medina, he highlighted the talents of the people who became the leaders of all.

He said that only one percent in Pakistan has access to quality education and others do not have opportunities. Prime Minister Imran said that the victory of the struggle in Pakistan will strengthen the capacities of the Pakistani people and the second goal is to lift the people out of poverty.

Pakistan’s resources are in the hands of the elites and the lack of rule of law has deprived the majority of the population of basic amenities. The Prime Minister stressed that the problem was the seizure of resources by the elite, which deprived the population of medical, education and justice resources and that due to the lack of rule of law, Pakistan could not could not develop.

He reiterated that without the rule of law, no society could ever realize its potential and stressed that merit is also linked to the rule of law. If there is no merit crisis in your society, you have this elite that has not struggled and is in important positions, he said.

The Prime Minister said that the basic principle of a civilized society is the rule of law where even the powerful are also accountable before the law. He went on to explain that the biggest problem in developing countries is the rule of law and the absence of laws that discriminate between rich and poor.

He said he wanted to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state based on the idea of ​​the State of Medina of the Holy Prophets (peace be upon him) and that was the goal of his life.

He said, Allah Almighty puts his beloved people to the test, the provision, honor, life and death are in the hands of Allah because the ego can destroy any human being. whereas true faith can teach you to control your ego.

Prime Minister Imran argued that on the issue of religion, no one could be coerced and that is what Islam teaches us. Prime Minister Imran said that when he started politics people were afraid to join politics. When I entered politics I was minimized, powerful people resorted to assassination of my personality when it was their social responsibility to enter politics, but scandals and fake news were made to ridicule me, he noted.

Speaking about the climate crisis, he said the world’s biggest environmental catastrophe called climate change happened because man had deviated from the basic principle of protecting the earth.

Quoting a divine word from the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he said: Work for the world as if you were to live forever and work for the Hereafter as if you died tomorrow. The Prime Minister said that the effects of what man does today will have an impact on future generations. Prime Minister Imran Khan said that in most developing countries, leaders come to power for their own benefit and money, and he entered politics because of his faith.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government has launched the largest social assistance program in the history of the country because our goal is to lift people out of poverty, create resources and spread them and break the monopoly of the elite and the mafias.

The Prime Minister said: When you fail you analyze yourself, you learn from your failures, God gives man success and honor, God tests His favorite people, when you think of others you come closer to Allah.

