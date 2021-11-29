Omicron Scotland: Boris Johnson rejects Nicola Sturgeon’s call for more travel restrictions





Ms Sturgeon wrote to the Prime Minister in a joint letter with Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford, urging all international travelers to self-isolate for eight days and take a PCR test on the second and eighth days of arrival. Anything other than a four-country approach would be ineffective, Ms. Sturgeon said. Register now to our public service bulletins – get the latest news on Coronavirus Register now to our public service bulletins – get the latest news on Coronavirus But Downing Street rejected that request and did not call an urgent COBRA meeting as requested by the prime ministers. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5175%"/> PA Media A spokesperson said the UK government’s current approach is proportionate and further restrictions would negatively affect the travel industry. They told reporters: We believe the approach we have taken is commensurate with the evidence we currently have on this variant. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Omicron in Scotland: Sturgeon pushes UK government to increase travel restrictions … The introduction of new isolation and testing requirements would have a detrimental effect on the travel industry and on those considering travel. Our response therefore needs to be balanced based on what we currently know about this variant. We were taking a precautionary approach, we believe it is responsible and proportionate. Ms Sturgeon said any approach other than a four-country approach to international travel would be ineffective. As we’ve known from the early stages of the pandemic, with so many people traveling to Scotland and even Wales via airports in England, anything less than a four-nation approach to requirements like this will be ineffective. , so we hope that a four-nation agreement can be reached, she said Monday during a briefing on Covid-19. The Prime Minister declined to say what action the Scottish government would take if Boris Johnson did not agree to tighten travel restrictions. We will continue to wait and see what the answer to this will be and hope to have positive discussions, she said. Under current rules, passengers arriving in the UK from 4 a.m. on Tuesday will be required to take a PCR test by the end of the second day after entry and self-isolate until they test negative . Ten southern African countries were also added to a four country red travel list. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by subscribing to a subscription.

