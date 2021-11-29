ANP asks center to publish KP hydel net profit – Journal





PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party accused the federal government of using delaying tactics to remit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa his unpaid net profits on hydel and natural gas royalties amounting to billions of rupees, which could be used for the launch of development projects in the province.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Chamkani here on Sunday, ANP Senior Vice President Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had been in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for eight years, but that ‘he had failed to make his voice heard from his share of national resources.

Several other ANP leaders, including Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Deputy Shagufta Malik, Saqibullah Khan Chamkani, Arbab Usman Khan and Arbab Umer Khan, have also shared their views on the occasion, according to a party statement.

Hoti says government failed to relieve people

Mr Hoti said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made big statements to provide 10 million jobs for the people and shelter five million people in different provinces, but he did not keep his pledge.

He expressed concern over rising commodity prices and said the PTI government was unable to devise an effective economic plan to bring financial relief to the people. He said the unprecedented rise in the prices of sugar, ghee, flour, natural gas and electricity had multiplied the problems for the poor who were unable to meet their daily expenses.

Mr. Hoti said it was the provincial government’s duty to make its voice heard for the release of pending funds at least to launch recovery programs in the province. He said the rulers were no longer allowed to stay in power.

He recalled that it was the ANP government in 2008 that offered sacrifices in the war on terror for the restoration of lasting peace and made considerable efforts to provide facilities in the areas of education, health, road infrastructure and other sectors.

The ANP leader said his party has established quality public sector universities in different districts to promote higher education in addition to making efforts for provincial autonomy. He said his party would win the next local elections in the province.

Posted in Dawn, le 29 November 2021

