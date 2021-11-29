Indian lawmakers repeal farm reforms after year of protests





NEW DELHI (AP) Indian lawmakers on Monday repealed farm legislation that sparked a year of nationwide protests from farmers, a move that was seen as a major reversal and a rare downfall for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had ardently championed the controversial reforms.

The Farm Law Repeal Bill was passed by the lower and upper houses of parliament with limited debate ten days after Modi announced the surprise decision to withdraw the three laws in a nationally televised speech.

Protesting farmers have holed up in makeshift camps outside the capital New Delhi since November last year to demand the removal of laws, which they fear would significantly reduce their incomes.

The repeal bill will need to be signed by the president before being formally implemented. But farmers said their protests will continue last week, as thousands of farmers cheering on tractors, jeeps and cars waved green and white flags as they walked along the highways surrounding New Delhi to celebrate their victory, but made it clear that the government had not met all of their demands. Rakesh Tikait, one of the main farmers, said the government needed to guarantee guaranteed prices for certain essential crops, such as wheat and rice, a system introduced in the 1960s to help India consolidate its food reserves and avoid shortages. He demanded that the government set up a committee to deal with these demands before farmers consider ending their protests. Farmers are one of the most influential voting blocs in India. Modis’ decision to repeal the new laws came ahead of elections early next year in key states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, both major agricultural producers and where his Bharatiya Janata party (BJP ) would like to strengthen its support. Modi’s far-right Hindu nationalist party already holds power in Uttar Pradesh, but its support is under pressure due to a struggling economy and the government’s response to the pandemic. If farmers desert the ruling party, it will not only reduce the chances of forming a state government for a second term, but also weaken the party’s chances of securing an overwhelming majority in the 2024 national elections. Political analysts say these upcoming elections are a major reason behind the surprise decision to withdraw unpopular farm reforms, but it’s too early to say if it will work. The government initially insisted that the new legislation, which would pave the way for a deregulated market and increased private sector control in agriculture, was urgently needed to modernize Indian agriculture. But farmers feared that governments would decide to introduce market reforms would impoverish workers. They feared the laws would signal a move away from a system in which an overwhelming majority of farmers only sell to government-sanctioned markets. This would make them vulnerable to large companies who would have no legal obligation to pay them guaranteed prices, they said.

