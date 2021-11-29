Deliver DIPA and TKDD 2022, this is the message of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo





HEADLINEKALTIM.CO, SAMARINDA – Indonesian President Jokowi officially submitted the Budget Execution List (DIPA) and Region and Village Fund Transfer Allocation List (TKDD) for fiscal year 2022 from the State Palace on Monday, November 29. 2021. The event was held in person or virtually, in the presence of all heads of ministries and institutions as well as regional governments. From East Kalimantan itself, the Governor of East Kalimantan was accompanied by the Provincial Secretary (Sekdaprov) of East Kalimantan who attended the event from the Ruhui Rahayu Hall on the 1st floor, Office of the Governor of East Kalimantan. President Jokowi, as he is known, has reminded all Indonesian people to remain vigilant against the threat of the COVID-19 virus, which continues to mutate, until new variants emerge. In addition, he said, in several countries the new variant of the virus has been detected. “Anticipation and mitigation must be prepared as early as possible, so as not to disrupt the continuity of the structural reform program that we are currently carrying out. As well as the national economic recovery program that we are currently implementing,” said he declared. Jokowi said that in the face of the uncertainty of 2022, Indonesia needs to design a state budget for 2022 that is responsive, proactive and flexible. So that they can be motivated and anticipate the various changes that occur, while maintaining good governance. “The 2022 state budget has a central role in 2022. We must demonstrate our capacity to cope with climate programs. Especially in the movement to reduce emissions and improve the environment in a sustainable way. We have to show real action. In addition, the state budget must also encourage the revival of the national economy and support structural reforms, “said the president. This number one in Indonesia said there were 6 main policies that have become priorities, namely to continue to control COVID-19 while prioritizing the health sector. Second, maintain the sustainability of social protection programs for the poor and vulnerable. Third, the improvement of superior human resources. “Fourth, continue to develop infrastructure and improve the adaptability of technology. Fifth, strengthen psychological decentralization for the improvement and distribution of well-being among regions. Sixth, pursue budgetary reforms to make spending more efficient, ”he concluded. Meanwhile, East Kalimantan Governor Isran Noor said that for village funds received by East Kalimantan, the value was still the same as village funds from previous years. “Our village fund is still the same as last year. This will be discussed at the DPRD and then we will announce it, “he said. Author: Ningsih

