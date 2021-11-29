Former Trump administration SBA chief McMahon backs Huff Brown





(The New Hampshire primary source is a regular feature of WMUR political coverage and returns today after a week of vacation.)

HIGH LEVEL APPROVAL. Linda McMahon, who served as a director of the Small Business Administration of the United States under former President Donald Trump, endorsed Republican Gail Huff Brown on Monday for the seat of the 1st Congressional District of New Hampshire.

McMahon is a co-founder – along with her husband, Vince McMahon – of WWE, a global wrestling and entertainment organization. She resigned as CEO of WWE in 2009 and made two unsuccessful candidacies for the U.S. Senate from Connecticut before being appointed SBA administrator, a Cabinet-level position, by Trump. She was confirmed to this position by the United States Senate by a vote of 81-19.

McMahon left the SBA in 2019 to chair pro-Trump Super PAC America First Action.

The Huff Browns campaign said McMahon and Huff Brown got to know each other through their involvement in the Trump administration. Huff Brown was the diplomatic wife for more than three years as her husband, former US Senator Scott Brown, served as Trump’s ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa.

Meanwhile, Gail Huff Brown served as President of the Diplomatic Spouses Association.

The approval comes as Huff Brown prepares to spend the coming week focusing on his pro-business agenda and is determined to work hard to make our economy great again, his campaign said.

McMahon said in a statement shared by the Huff Brown First Campaign with the New Hampshire main source:

With Gail, New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District is in good hands. As a working mother and grandmother, she knows what it’s like to balance a family and a career.

How many families are currently struggling under Biden’s disastrous administration? From a rising cost of eggs, milk and meat to a broken supply chain leading up to the holiday season, we need to do better.

Photo provided by the Huff Brown campaign

Linda McMahon, former administrator of the SBA

As a former director of the Small Business Administration under President Trump, I know the pressures of inflation and delivery delays don’t stop at the consumer. They are also crippling small businesses in our country.

Small businesses are the backbone of their communities and the Biden administration appears to be taking every step to ensure they fail, from sweeping mandates to our current economic situation.

With her background as a journalist, I hope Gail will do some research and get to the root of the issues. She would stand up to the Biden administration and force them to do better, not just for the Granite Staters, but for all American families.

This is why Gail Huff Brown has my full and complete approval for the 1st Congressional District of New Hampshire.

Huff Brown spent approximately 30 years as a television reporter, much of that time at WCVB-TV in Boston.

She is one of six Republican candidates for the 1st District seat who seek to defeat U.S. Democratic Representative Chris Pappas in November 2022.

Huff Brown Courtesy Campaign

Gail Huff Brown

