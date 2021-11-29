Pakistan: model shoots bareheaded inside Kartarpur Gurdwara, angering Sikh community





After photographs emerge of a model posing for a clothing company without a headgear inside the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, a Pakistani clothing company receives negative reactions from the Sikh community and others.

Sikh leaders condemned this behavior as offensive and callous.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, head of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak committee head, urged the Pakistani government and Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against him.

Such behavior and act in the pious place of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji is totally unacceptable! Can she dare to do the same in her religious place in Pakistan? @ImranKhanPTI @GovtofPakistan shd tk immediate action to stop this trend of treating Sri Kartarpur Sahib as a picnic spot by the Paks pic.twitter.com/AwyIkmqgbC

Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 29, 2021

Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry also asked for an apology from the designer and model of a clothing brand for hosting a photoshoot at Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Meanwhile, the clothing firm apologized on its Instagram account, stating that “Mannat Clothing did not participate in any of the photoshoots featured on our accounts.” A third party (blogger) sent us these photos, on which they were wearing our clothes.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Punjab police said “strict legal action” would be taken against those responsible. They said the clothing brand and model were under investigation.

“Punjab Police are investigating all aspects of this incident and strict legal proceedings will be initiated against those responsible. The management of the affected brand and model is under investigation. religions are also respectable, ”the police department tweeted.

Punjab Police are investigating all aspects of this incident and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible. The management of the brand and model concerned is under study. Places of worship of all religions are equally respectable. @ MashwaniAzhar https://t.co/HLqwRKmOKY

Punjab Police Officer (@OfficialDPRPP) November 29, 2021

(With contributions from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/pakistan-model-shoots-inside-kartarpur-gurdwara-bare-headed-angers-sikh-community-432725 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos