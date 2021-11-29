Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s rating hit all-time low as pound collapses, World News





As pre-election polls show declining support for his long-ruling AKP party (AKP), President Tayyip Erdogan’s poll ratings have reached an all-time high. Erdogan faces an uphill battle to conquer a minority, 15-20% of Turkey’s 84 million people, which is predominantly on the left and suspicious of the goals of the Islamist-born AKP after the failure of past efforts to address the concerns of the Alevis. According to Can Selcuki, head of the Istanbul-based Turkiye Raporu polling office, the breaking point for Erdogan’s supporters was the sacking of central bank governor Naci Agbal in March, sparking another sale of the pound. People began to realize that Erdogan’s sweeping changes in the economy were not making things better, he added. The pound plunged to record highs this week after Erdogan pledged to stick to a policy of easing interest rates. It has lost up to 45% of its value this year, with about half of those losses in the past two weeks. Read also | Is Recep Tayyip Erdogan sick? Social media users will be punished by Turkey for claiming the president is dead Erdogan withdrew from an international treaty to combat violence against women, known as the Istanbul Convention and negotiated in Turkey’s largest city in 2011, in a decision heavily criticized by politicians. Western allies. Some Turks are struggling to buy drugs as the industry warns stocks are dwindling after an “unsustainable” crash in the pound. The latest lira drop has exacerbated an existing problem for an industry that imported 24 billion lira ($ 2 billion) worth of drugs last year. Excluding undecided voters, support for the AKP is now 27% according to a Metropoll poll. This is the lowest level since the creation of the party. Meanwhile, he says the number of undecided voters is over 15 percent. Metropoll director Ozer Sencar said: “The opposition needs to convince these people that they can run the country better, but there is still no candidate in sight for that.” (With contributions from agencies)

