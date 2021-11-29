“Moral Renaissance” essential to resolve emerging challenges: Imran





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday underlined the revival of the culture of the glorious Muslim era where religion and science did not conflict and which also emphasized ijtihad (reasoning) to find solutions to emerging challenges.

He was addressing the inauguration of the university blocks of Al Qadir University in the city of Sohawa in Islamabad.

The prime minister said that strong faith and moral character is a blessing from the Almighty who guides a person to choose the right path.

He said young people today face confusion in the age of social media that provides unhindered access to Western culture. However, he said, since no restrictions could be placed on the flow of information, it was important to give young people informed choices by talking to them about right and wrong.

To any future incidents of blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) committed in the world, he said he would encourage the nation to show an intellectual and reasoned response instead.

He regretted that calling someone Kafir (non-believer) on the difference of opinion on religious beliefs was a dangerous tendency that had to be avoided through intellectual debates.

Khan mentioned that his government introduced the One National Curriculum (SNC) to end the three unwarranted parallel education systems – English, Urdu and Seminars – which have resulted in the creation of ideologically different youth flows in society.

He said that the purpose of the establishment of the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority by the government was to promote the message of Islam in a way that could be understood by an ordinary man.

He expressed satisfaction at the pace of Al Qadir University in carrying out academic work in a short period of time and highlighted the conduct of research on the golden age of Muslims where its rulers, scholars and scientists ruled. on the world.

Khan said universities have a big role to play in this regard and expressed confidence that Al Qadir University will revive the standards of healthy research and debate.

He mentioned that the concept of Shaheen (hawk) Iqbal referred to a determined nation with the courage to break the chains of mental slavery to achieve progress.

He said Pakistan was born in the name of Islam and stressed that without following the Seerat of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), true prosperity could not be achieved.

He pointed out, however, that the majority of the nation, despite being devout Muslims, still had not instilled the teachings of the Prophet into their practical lives.

He said that Islam’s first welfare state in Medina focused on self-responsibility and high morality.

Even today, he said, becoming a great nation required a strong moral character with a belief in truth and social justice equality for all.

Khan said that all the saints on the subcontinent – Bulleh Shah, Nizamuddin Auliya, Ali Hujwiri, Fariduddin Ganjshakar – spread the prophet’s message of love for humanity.

He said that four qualities contribute to a good leader, including truthfulness, justice, courage and selflessness.

He criticized previous governments whose leaders plundered public money. He recalled that at a recent event in Islamabad, a fugitive leader was invited to speak as the main guest, which he called “the peak of moral decline”.

A nation’s moral fabric is ruined if it stops recognizing corruption and dishonesty as evils, he added.

Khan said he wanted the nation to achieve moral renaissance and raise interior rulers with high moral character in accordance with the seerat of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

He said work on the Prime Minister’s University was about to start after the necessary formalities had been completed since 2018, which would become a leading technological institute.

Later, the Prime Minister toured the different academic blocks of the university and interacted with the faculty.

