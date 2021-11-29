Chinese Xi pledges 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Africa | Coronavirus pandemic News





Xi pledges to donate 600 million doses of the vaccine directly, with an additional 400 million doses from other sources.

President Xi Jinping said China will deliver one billion additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines to African countries and encourage Chinese companies to invest as much as $ 10 billion in Africa over the next three years. The pledge of additional vaccine doses on top of the nearly 200 million that China has already provided to the mainland comes as concerns escalate over the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, known as Omicron, which was first identified in southern Africa. The Chinese leader said his country would directly donate 600 million doses. An additional 400 million doses would come from other sources, such as investments in production sites. Xis’ pledge is part of the forum between China and African states focusing on trade and security, held in the town of Diamniadio, near Senegal’s seaside capital, Dakar. We must continue to fight COVID together, Xi said at the summit on Monday. We must prioritize protecting our people and closing the immunization gap. Immunization rates in Africa are low compared to the rest of the world, with many states at the mercy of foreign donations due to the lack of local production facilities and the prohibitive costs of mass purchases. Beijing has also donated millions of doses of its locally produced Sinopharm vaccine to poor African countries since the start of the pandemic. Critics, however, accuse China’s largesse of being part of a diplomatic offensive. Xi also said that a Sino-African cross-border yuan center would be set up to provide African financial institutions with a $ 10 billion line of credit, without giving further details. China’s total imports from Africa, one of its main sources of crude oil and minerals, will reach $ 300 billion over the next three years, Xi said, adding that two parties would cooperate in areas such as health, digital innovation, trade promotion and green development. Beijing is investing heavily in Africa and is the continent’s largest trading partner with direct trade worth more than $ 200 billion in 2019, according to the Chinese Embassy in Dakar. American-Chinese rivalry The forum in Senegal follows a visit this month by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal, amid growing rivalry between Beijing and Washington. Blinken discussed strengthening local vaccine production sites with leaders during the visit and hinted at the sometimes tense nature of the continent’s deep relationship with China. Last month, US President Joe Biden also announced vaccine donations to Africa, pledging 17 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-injection vaccine to the African Union. At the forum, Senegalese Minister of Economy Amadou Hott told attendees that a change in trade relations with China is needed to move away from projects funded by African governments that incur large debts. We need more equity investment, he said, pushing Chinese entrepreneurs to invest in local businesses. Beijing has often been accused of debt trap diplomacy due to the scale of its lending to developing countries in Africa and elsewhere, using its creditor status to secure diplomatic and trade concessions. Blinken, during his recent trip to Africa, referred to the accusations without explicitly naming China, saying in a speech in Nigeria that Africans are wary of the strings that often accompany foreign engagements. China dismisses the accusations.

