Governor receives DIPA and TKDD for fiscal year 2022 from President of the Republic of Indonesia

PANGKALPINANG – The Governor of the Bangka Belitung Islands, Erzaldi Rosman, received the Budget Execution List (DIPA) and the Transfer Allocation List and Village Funds (TKDD) for fiscal year 2022, which were submitted by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo Virtually via the Zoom application located in the Tanjung Pesona room, office of the governor of Babel, Monday (11/29/21).

President Joko Widodo who was accompanied by Vice-President KH. Maruf Amin and Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati, handed over DIPA and TKDD for fiscal year 2022 from the State Palace.

In his directive, President Joko Widodo emphasized vigilance, because in 2022 the Covid-19 pandemic will always be a global threat and also a threat to the Indonesian state. In addition to the old variants, new variants that have appeared in several countries add to the vigilance that must be anticipated and mitigation measures must be prepared as soon as possible, so as not to disrupt the continuity of the structural reform program and the economic situation. national economy. recovery strategy that is implemented.

Faced with the uncertainty of 2022, the government must design the 2022 State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) that is responsive, flexible, innovative and anticipatory to the various changes that are occurring, while maintaining good governance.

According to President Joko Widodo, the 2022 state budget, which has a central role of reference for the G-20, must demonstrate its capacity to face climate change, in particular by reducing emissions and improving the environment in a sustainable way. . In addition, the 2022 State Budget must also promote the revival of the national economy and support structural reforms.

Therefore, the government is focusing on six main policies, namely continuing to control Covid-19 while prioritizing health, maintaining the sustainability of social protection programs for disadvantaged and vulnerable people, increasing superior human resources, pursuing infrastructure development and increase technological adaptability, strengthen decentralization. fiscal policy to increase and distribute welfare among regions, as well as to continue fiscal reforms by implementing zero-based budgeting to make spending more efficient.

The President once again recalled that in 2022 to prepare for the risk of a Covid-19 pandemic which still hangs over the world and the country of Indonesia. Uncertainty in the health and economic sectors must be the basis for planning and implementing programs.

Responding to the instructions of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, the Governor of Babel Erzaldi Rosman who was met after receiving the DIPA and the TKDD for the fiscal year 2022 declared that the provincial government of Babel, as representative of the central government, was ready to follow the instructions given by the President of the Republic of Indonesia.

“We will follow, obey and implement what the president said. For this, I ask all regional aircraft chiefs to immediately prepare for the auction, so that there are no delays. “, did he declare.

Previously, as part of the DIPA and TKDD activities for fiscal year 2022, a report from the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia, Sri Mulyani was also submitted.

In addition to virtual submissions to ministries / agencies and local governments, on this occasion, a direct submission of DIPA by the President was symbolically to nine ministries / agencies that met the criteria, including the opinion of the Supreme Control Agency (BPK) with the unqualified status. (CAP.) Over the past three years which represents the priority areas for 2022, and has a good budget performance value.

Accompanying the governor in this activity were the assistant for the economy and the development of the Secretariat of Babel, Yanuar and the assistant for the general administration of the Secretariat of Babel, Drg. Mulyono Susanto. This event also brought together heads of state institutions, advanced cabinet ministers of Indonesia, heads of non-ministerial government institutions, governors and regents / mayors from across Indonesia.