A thorn in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations – The Diplomat

In a few weeks, Bangladesh will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the victory of its forces over the Pakistani army, which resulted in the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent country. Earlier this year, on March 26, the country celebrated the Golden Jubilee of the declaration of independence of the country’s founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Half a century has passed. Yet the horrific violence that Pakistan (then West Pakistan) unleashed against the people of Bangladesh (then East Pakistan), which culminated in the deaths of millions of Bangladeshis, has not been forgotten in Bangladesh. Pakistan-Bangladesh relations have improved over the decades, but Pakistan’s outbreak of genocide and its continued reluctance to apologize for it remains a major thorn in their bilateral relations.

In March of this year, Pakistan extended an olive branch to Bangladesh. Prime Minister Imran Khan has written to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to congratulate his country on the 50th anniversary of its independence. Dhaka reciprocated and did reciprocate well. In her response, Hasina said Bangladesh is committed to peaceful and cooperative relations with its neighboring countries, including Pakistan.

Several experts believe that economic cooperation could improve ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan. According to Michael Kugelman, South Asia expert at the Woodrow Wilson Center for Scholars in Washington, “Economic cooperation is a logical space for enhanced collaboration (between countries). It is a relatively safe space that can help build confidence and goodwill for deeper cooperation in other areas.

However, others believe that the “thorn” must be removed to improve relationships.

According to Ali Riaz, professor at Illinois State University, while the overtures made by the leaders of the two countries at the beginning of the year were a positive sign, a better relationship requires the initiative of Pakistan to fight against the 1971 war, in particular the genocide perpetrated by the military, he said.

Pakistan’s unconditional public apology is long overdue. No nation can move forward without facing its dark past. Real progress in bilateral relations, said Riaz, depends on Pakistan’s unconditional apologies for the 1971 war.

In the Bangladesh-Pakistan case, however, the hurdle is not only ill-defined, but the arguments supporting the recognition of war crimes, the need to apologize and the subsequent normalization of relations are balanced. by feelings and views strongly felt on both sides.

History remembers the thousands of people who resisted and retaliated against the Pakistani army in the deep rural areas of Bangladesh, although many operational and tactical successes of the Bangladeshi fighters went undocumented.

Dhaka hosts silent hymns of respect and remembrance for the 3 million people who have died, the estimated 200,000 women who have been mercilessly raped by Pakistani soldiers and the millions who have crossed the border into India to seek refuge in refugee camps.

There is, however, another reality of the 1971 war, very different from that felt and perceived in Bangladesh. Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto established the Hamood-ur-Rehman Commission (HRC) to examine the factors that led to Pakistan’s surrender in Dhaka on December 16, 1971. However, the report remained confidential for over 30 years. since he recommended trial of certain generals, including senior officers of the Pakistani army. By the time parts of the HRC report were declassified by Pakistan, the 1971 war narrative, perhaps luckily Islamabad, had been successfully edited. The war Pakistan lost against India is now seen as an Indian conspiracy to divide the Pakistani project of Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

Shortly after the HRC report, Pakistan reluctantly admitted that crimes had been committed by some of the soldiers. He then questioned the integrity of the statistics claimed by Bangladesh. It was tactically impossible, he said, for 40,000 soldiers stationed in what was then East Pakistan to commit mass atrocities of such magnitude, even if they were not ordered to commit only war crimes.

Even now, part of Pakistanis believe that the rebellious Bengalis, encouraged by Indian influences, were engaging in civil disobedience against state order, and the government of West Pakistan at the time was within its rights to commit the atrocities without any remorse or apologies.

Over the past two decades, there has been a resounding deal in Bangladesh that Pakistan owes Bangladesh an apology; an apology which is necessary in principle for the horrific war crimes committed by Pakistan. The request is simple: even if there is only one person who has been killed, only one woman who has been raped or a child has been orphaned, it deserves an apology.

Therefore, when the Pakistani Foreign Ministry expressed concern in a statement following the execution of Motiur Rahman Nizami, a war criminal accused of collusion with the Pakistani military in 1971 and declared that his only sin was to respect Pakistan’s constitution and laws, this only helped to hurt Bangladeshi feelings and drag bilateral relations into the mud.

While Dhaka sees potential in continuing bilateral relations with Pakistan, memories of the 1971 war remain vivid in Bangladesh. The atmosphere remains very charged. The 1971 war has become an issue that cannot be challenged or questioned at all, to the point that criticism is, at times, misinterpreted as revisionist.

For example, during the ongoing Pakistani cricket tour in Bangladesh, an independent group lodged a complaint against the Pakistani team for hoisting their national flag during their training sessions in Dhaka. During a match, it was discovered that a Bangladesh freedom fighter had assaulted Pakistani supporters of Bangladeshi descent. Many celebrities have come forward to criticize the extension of Bangladeshi support to a team other than his own.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, the popularity of the Imran Khan regime is waning. His promises of a (new) Naya Pakistan, change and recovery of the country’s failing economy won him the 2018 election. But he fell short of expectations. While Khan’s austerity measures have cut government spending, his government has failed to verify and challenge the huge security budget that allows generals to amass wealth and build private empires.

Khan came to power with the support of the military. Being backed by the generals, he will find it hard to contemplate acknowledging the full extent of the atrocities committed in 1971, let alone apologizing. Official recognition of what happened in 1971 will mean that Pakistan will have to accept that India was not the enemy in 1971. It means going back on years of foreign and security policies that legitimized the big guys. military budgets, the arms race and the building of nuclear capacity to counter India’s influence in the region.

It also involves accepting that Pakistan has indeed committed war crimes of whatever magnitude on its citizens in what was then East Pakistan, but has chosen to maintain a ruse for 50 long years.

Questioning Pakistan’s official account of 1971 is undoubtedly a huge risk for Khan. He will face the powerful Pakistani army, losing his party’s support and weakening his government.

The 1971 story is not the war reported by the Bangkok Post with poignant black and white photographs that to this day send chills down your spine. BBC guerrilla documentaries also fail to capture the history of the war.

These are the stories of people like my father who, 50 years after the end of the war, still find it hard to believe that they have survived horrific violence. Their memories of dodging the bullets and standing in front of the Pakistani soldiers chasing them just a hundred yards behind remain vivid.

The validity of the war and its impact on the lives of every Bangladeshi every step of the way of my friend grandfathers, as he continues to limp 50 years after being shot in the war. The war still lives in the memory of thousands of women who have been raped, whose agony has been reduced to a contested statistic.

Facts and figures can be disputed. They can be subject to scrutiny. But 50 years later, the 1971 Liberation War continues to live on in the faces and feelings of millions of Bangladeshi families, who have lost so much, but who have grown up despite it.

But what good are feelings if the facts remain allegedly invalid?

