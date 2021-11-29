Pak police open investigation into model’s bare-headed photoshoot at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur





Pakistani police on Monday opened an investigation into the bare-headed photo shoot of a Pakistani model for a clothing brand at the home of revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur following criticism of an Indian Sikh journalist in the photos for injuring women. religious feelings of the community.

Noting that the images were uploaded to social media, Indian Sikh freelance journalist Ravinder Singh tweeted the lack of respect for the community and also tagged Prime Minister Imran Khan in his post.

“A bare-headed model for a woman’s outfit, at the premises of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in #KartarpurSahib in Pakistan, by a Lahorite woman [severely] hurt the religious feelings of Sikhs, ”he said in the tweet.

Bare-headed modeling for women’s clothing at the premises of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in #KartarpurSahib in Pakistan by a Lahorite woman has repeatedly hurt the religious feelings of Sikhs. Additionally, the images were uploaded to social media. @ ImranKhanPTI @MORAisbOfficial pic.twitter.com/i5RX01kWGo

– Ravinder Singh Robin (@ rsrobin1) November 29, 2021

Covering your head in a gurdwara is compulsory and considered a way of showing respect for the place of worship.

Reacting to his tweet, Azhar Mashwani, the Punjab’s chief minister’s focal point for digital media, said the case had been “forwarded to the relevant authorities for legal action.”

Shortly after, Punjab police tweeted that they were investigating all aspects of the incident and that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible.

“The management of the affected brand and model is under investigation. Places of worship of all religions are equally respectable, ”he said in the tweet. According to a Dawn newspaper article, the photos of the model were shared on the Instagram page of a clothing brand named Mannat Clothing, but were deleted after the review.

Mashwani reportedly said in the report that police would first investigate the model and the brand’s role in capturing the photos and later register a case.

“The police are checking to see if the model did the photoshoot alone or if the brand did the shoot,” he said.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet that “the designer and model must apologize to the Sikh community” for the photos.

Designer and model must apologize to the Sikh community #KartarPurSahib is a religious symbol, not a movie set. https://t.co/JTkOyveXvn

– Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 29, 2021

“Kartarpur Sahib is a religious symbol and not a movie set,” he tweeted.

Reacting to all the controversy, the brand – Mannat Clothing – in an Instagram post apologized and denied that the photos posted to their accounts were part of a photoshoot they took.

“These photos were provided to us by a third party (blogger) in which they were wearing our dress,” he said in the post.

“However, we accept our mistake that we should not have posted this content and apologize to everyone who was offended by this,” he added.

