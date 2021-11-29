Jokowi steps up vigilance to prevent Omicron variants from entering Indonesia





President Joko Widodo reminded his subordinates that Covid-19 would still be a major threat to the world in 2022. Indeed, the sense of vigilance must be increased due to the emergence of the B.1.1.529 variant alias Omicron. Therefore, the anticipation steps should be prepared as early as possible, especially in budgeting. This is so that the economic stimulus program is not disturbed by the impact of the uncertainty of the emergence of the new variant. “In addition to the old variant, in several countries the Omicron variant has appeared which should increase our vigilance,” Jokowi said when submitting the list of materials (DIPA) and the list of transfer allocations to regions. and village fund for 2022 at the State Palace, Jakarta, Monday (29/29/2020. 11). Jokowi said the 2022 state revenue and expenditure budget will be devoted to six main policies. The first is to control the Covid-19 pandemic and improve the health sector. Second, maintain the capacity of the community with social protection programs. Third, improve the quality of human resources (HR). Fourth, continue infrastructure development and technological adaptation. Fifth, fiscal decentralization by reducing disparities between regions. While the sixth is to improve the efficiency of budgeting with the zero-based budgeting. Not only that, APBN 2022 must also focus on priority objectives such as managing the impacts of climate change. “Indonesia has a central role because as the presidency of the G-20 we must be able to show measures to deal with climate change, in particular by reducing emissions,” said the president. On the same occasion, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said ministerial and institutional spending for next year will reach 945.8 trillion rupees. Meanwhile, transfers to regions and village funds (TKDD) will reach 769.6 trillion rupees next year. These trillions of funds will be used to support economic recovery in order to improve health, education, infrastructure and social sectors. “The synergy between K / L, the regional government and the agencies needs to be improved,” Sri Mulyani said.

