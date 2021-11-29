China’s Xi promises Africa 1 billion more vaccine doses

(Bloomberg) –

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to deliver an additional 1 billion doses of vaccines to African countries as the world’s poorest continent grapples with the emergence of a new, potentially more transmissible variant of Covid-19 .

Xi said 600 million doses will be donated while the rest will be produced jointly by Chinese companies and African countries, without providing details. He was speaking by video at the Eighth Triennial Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in the Senegalese city of Diamniadio on Monday.

China has already sold 136 million doses of the vaccine to Africa and pledged 19 million in donations, according to Beijing-based Bridge Consulting, which tracks deliveries via press releases and government reports. Beijing has delivered 107 million of these doses, and an additional 11.6 million through the Covax initiative, the consulting firm said on Monday.

Beijing will offer African financial institutions a $ 10 billion line of credit and encourage its companies to invest at least $ 10 billion on the continent over the next three years, Xi said. It will also provide $ 10 billion in trade finance to support African exports to China, reaching $ 300 billion over three years, and allocate $ 10 billion in special drawing rights from the country’s International Monetary Fund – a reserve asset. international – to African countries.

The two-day conference takes place as African countries grapple with the devastating fallout from the pandemic, which is likely to be exacerbated by the detection of the omicron strain. China, as Africa’s largest trading partner, has an important role to play in the continent’s economic recovery.

Xi Jinping’s opening speech focused on the most immediate concern for the continent, namely the shortage of vaccines to fight the pandemic, especially in light of the new variant, said Lina Benabdallah, professor. policy and international affairs assistant at Wake Forest University. Her vaccine pledge was the biggest to Africa to date, she added.

Since 2006, China had doubled its investment commitment in Africa every three years at the FOCAC summit, Beijing’s main vehicle for managing its relations with the continent. It came to a halt in 2018 when Xi matched China’s previous pledge of $ 60 billion, as the world’s second-largest economy came under fire for imposing unsustainable levels of debt on developing countries.

Difficult friendship

Senegalese President Macky Sall said China’s relations with Africa have been strained by the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

I urge China to continue supporting the continent by reallocating its SDRs from the IMF, he said in his opening address to the meeting, which preceded Xis’ speech.

Beijing has become the world’s largest international non-trade creditor over the past decade, with its state-owned state banks lending more to developing countries than the IMF and the World Bank. These loans have come under international scrutiny that has intensified as the pandemic has prompted dozens of countries to suspend debt repayments.

Xi has taken a personal interest in the forum, addressing or attending the opening ceremony since coming to power. Previously, China sent its prime minister to the summit when he was in an African country. China and the mainland take turns welcoming.

But while Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended in person, Xi continued his recent tradition of virtual appearances. The omicron variant was identified in Botswana and South Africa days before the start of the event, prompting countries around the world to ban travelers from several African countries.

Xi has not left his home for 681 days, focusing on performing all of his diplomatic duties over the phone or video link, a byproduct of China’s strategy to completely wipe out Covid-19 cases. This has limited its ability to hold face-to-face meetings on the sidelines of major events that can help ease tensions.

African heads of state other than Sall were notably absent from the event, although South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi gave video addresses.

The summit comes a week after Secretary of State Antony Blinken signaled the United States’ intention to revitalize its long-neglected relationship with Africa, where it has steadily lost influence to China and d other world powers.

Africa has always been at the bottom of America’s foreign relations priority list, with the world’s poorest continent accounting for less than 2% of its total bilateral trade. Relations reached a low during President Donald Trump’s tenure, during which he made disparaging remarks about African countries and high-level diplomatic engagements were scarce.

2021 Bloomberg LP