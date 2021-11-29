PML-N bought votes for the next by-elections in Lahore: Fawad Chaudhry – Pakistan





GUJAR KHAN: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that those chanting the Vote ko izzat do (respect the vote) slogan had bought 2,000 rupees for the upcoming by-elections in Lahore.

He was referring to a viral video in which PML-N workers allegedly distributed money to people for votes in a constituency in Lahore.

Addressing a public rally in Pind Dadan Khan, the minister said the PML-N also attracted voters in the 2016 by-election in Jhelum and that was the system Imran Khan took a stand against. .

I hope that when the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) offices open on Monday, they take note of the case and ask the PML-N how getting votes by distributing money was in the service of democracy. and respect for the ballot.

The minister said that when the PTI government wanted to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the next general election, the PML-N and the PPP felt disturbed because these people came to power through a specific system. and that their entire electoral system was based on rigging.

Advising PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and her husband, retired captain Mohammad Safdar, the minister said they should say goodbye to politics, adding that whenever their case is on the verge of to be heard by the courts, they were releasing fake videos to put pressure on judges and state institutions.

Maryam Nawaz had stated that she did not own any property in London and even Pakistan, but after Panama Leaks we learned that she owned assets worth billions not only in Pakistan but also overseas. We repeatedly ask them to show receipts, otherwise there are only two options: return the money or go to jail, Mr Chaudhry said.

He said the PTI would not only complete its five-year term, but also win the next election.

In addition, the minister told his party members in his constituency to stay focused on the next local election and not to worry about the general election.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chaudhry visited Phase III under construction of Jalalpur Sharif Canal and attended the inauguration ceremony of a trauma center in the basic health unit of Tobah village of Pind Dadan Khan. An amount of Rs310 million has been approved for the construction of the trauma center.

Posted in Dawn, le 29 November 2021

