Politics
President Joko Widodo calls for 2022 state budget to be designed to be responsive, proactive and flexible
Infonawacita.com, JAKARTA – The Covid-19 pandemic is not over and still poses a threat to Indonesia and the world, especially with the emergence of new variants of Omicron in a number of countries. For this reason, anticipation and mitigation should be prepared as early as possible so as not to disrupt the continuity of the ongoing program of structural reforms and national economic recovery, including in the design of the Revenue Budget and national expenditure (APBN) 2022..
This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo in his directive when submitting the Budget Execution List (DIPA) and the List of Transfer Allocations to Regions and Village Funds for 2022 at the State Palace, Jakarta, Monday (11/29/2021).
“Faced with the uncertainty of 2022, we must design a budget for 2022 that is responsive, proactive and flexible. Always innovate and anticipate the various changes that occur while maintaining good governance, ”said the president.
The president considers that the 2022 state budget has a central role. As the incumbent of the G20 Presidency, Indonesia must demonstrate its ability to cope with climate change, including by reducing emissions and improving the environment in a sustainable manner.
“We need to show real action, our commitment to green and sustainable economy,” he added.
In addition, the 2022 State Budget must also promote the revival of the national economy and support structural reforms. The president stressed that the government will focus on six main policies, namely first to continue to control Covid-19 while continuing to prioritize the health sector. Second, maintain the sustainability of social protection programs for the poor and vulnerable.
Third, improving senior human resources (HR). Fourth, continue to develop infrastructure and improve technological adaptability. Fifth, strengthen fiscal decentralization to increase and distribute welfare among regions. Sixth, continue fiscal reform by implementing zero-based budgeting for more efficient purchases.
“Once again in 2022, we must continue to prepare to face the risk of a Covid pandemic that still hangs over the world and our country, Indonesia. Uncertainty in the health and economic sectors must be our basis in planning and implementing programs, ”he said.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, in her statement after the event, explained that the increased consumption and production activities of the community will continue to be a provision to enter 2022, which is still stronger in terms of economic recovery.
“Consumer confidence index we started to recover even closer to before the onset of Covid. PMI (Purchasing managers index) we have also seen an increase with the ability to handle delta variants. Likewise, the growth of other indicators is quite strong, such as exports, imports and electricity consumption, ”explained the Minister of Finance.
Further, the Minister of Finance explained that the APBN 2022 was prepared with the assumption of 5.2% economic growth, 3% inflation, 14,350 Rp exchange rate. to the US dollar, interest rates on 10-year government bonds at 6.8%, oil prices at $ 63 per barrel, oil at 703,000 barrels per day and gas at 1,000,036 barrels per day.
For the targets to be achieved in 2022, namely the unemployment rate next year, it should drop to the level of 5.5 to 6.3%. The poverty rate is expected to fall below 9%, or between 8.5 and 9%. The Gini ratio will improve to 0.376 to 0.378. The Human Development Index will continue to increase from 73.41 to 73.46. The farmer’s exchange rate will be kept above 100, or 103 to 105, and the fisherman’s exchange rate at 104 is only 106.
“For next year, state revenue according to the law amounts to IDR 1,846.1 trillion, of which IDR 1,510 trillion in taxes, IDR 335 trillion in GNPP (non-tax government revenue) and 0 , 6 trillion IDR in subsidies. State expenditure next year will reach 2,714,200 billion IDR, of which the central government will spend 1,944,500 billion IDR and 769,600 billion TKDDDD. Next year we will experience yet another deficit of 4.85% of GDP or 868 trillion rupees, ”said the Minister of Finance.
(*** / Sian)
Sources
2/ https://infonawacita.com/presiden-joko-widodo-minta-apbn-2022-dirancang-responsif-antisipatif-dan-fleksibel/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
